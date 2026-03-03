How Zumba Built a Global Community That Keeps People Coming Back After nearly a quarter century, Zumba’s formula has not changed: music, movement, and community. By Distractify Staff Published March 2 2026, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Zumba

For nearly 25 years, Zumba has pulled off something most fitness brands struggle to do: stay relevant. While workout trends cycle through at lightning speed, from boutique studios to TikTok fitness hacks, Zumba has consistently built a global community spanning more than 180 countries, powered by music, movement, and something harder to quantify: joy.

Article continues below advertisement

At the center of how that story gets told today is Carolina Moraes, Zumba’s Chief Marketing Officer. Her role is not just about campaigns or content calendars. It is about protecting a cultural phenomenon that millions of people experience as both a workout and a community.

According to Moraes, one of the biggest myths about Zumba is also one of its biggest strengths. “The biggest misconception is that Zumba is ‘just fun,’” she says. “While joy is absolutely at the center of what we do, Zumba is also a highly effective, science-backed workout that delivers meaningful cardio, muscular, and mental health benefits.”

Article continues below advertisement

Because classes feel more like a party than a chore, people sometimes underestimate the intensity, but that is exactly the point. “The magic of Zumba is that it makes people forget they are exercising while still delivering real outcomes.”

When Moraes stepped into the CMO role, she quickly knew what had to stay the same and what needed to evolve. “Zumba has always been a safe space in a category that can often feel judgmental or intimidating,” she says. “Protecting that sense of inclusivity was essential.” She also saw the brand’s grassroots energy, powered largely by its global network of instructors, as a defining advantage. “That organic passion is something we must continually nurture.”

Article continues below advertisement

But while the core values were non-negotiable, the way Zumba tells its story needed to modernize. Moraes focused on evolving the brand’s storytelling across digital platforms while staying true to its emotional core. “Evolution for us is never about reinvention,” she says. “It is about amplification.”

Source: Zumba

Article continues below advertisement

Rooted in Culture and Community, Built for the World

Zumba’s staying power is deeply tied to its connection to Latin music and culture, something Moraes is intentional about honoring authentically. “We honor our Latin roots by never treating them as a trend or aesthetic,” she says. “They are our origin story and our heartbeat.”

At the same time, she sees Zumba as a cultural fusion, blending global sounds because “joy and movement are universal languages.” That authenticity is why major moments spotlighting Latin music naturally bring Zumba into the conversation. “When people think about Latin music, movement, and joy, Zumba is already there,” she says.

Article continues below advertisement

In a world that often feels heavy, Moraes believes Zumba’s mission is more relevant than ever. “Joy is no longer a ‘nice to have’; it is a human need,” she says. “People are actively seeking experiences that feel uplifting, connective, and real. Zumba provides an opportunity to move, release stress, and feel part of something positive.”

Staying Relevant Without Chasing Every Trend

Fitness is notoriously trend-driven, but Moraes says Zumba’s longevity comes from resisting the urge to chase every new format. “Trends come and go, but human emotion does not,” she says. “Zumba has endured for 25 years because we lead with identity, not imitation.”

Article continues below advertisement

With a presence in more than 180 countries, maintaining a personal feel could easily be a challenge. Moraes credits the brand’s instructors, many of whom are entrepreneurs and community leaders, with keeping Zumba grounded. “They translate the brand in ways that feel authentic to their audiences,” she says. “That local heartbeat is what keeps a global brand from feeling distant.”

Ask Moraes why people stay with Zumba for years, and her answer is not about calories burned. “For many people, it does not wear off because Zumba is not just an activity; it is an emotional experience,” she says. “People do not just remember how they looked. They remember how they felt: confident, energized, connected.”