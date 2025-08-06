Howard Stern's Net Worth Is Fit for the King of All Media Howard Stern has a shocking net worth. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 6 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It's hard to imagine a time when Howard Stern isn't broadcasting in some form or another, but nothing lasts forever. Back in December 2020, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Howard had just inked a five year deal with his longterm partner, SiriusXM. His previous five-year deal was reportedly worth $100 million and word on the street is, he got a $20 million bump for the next five years.

Article continues below advertisement

In August 2025, a few months ahead of his next contract negotiation, rumors began circulating online about The Howard Stern Show getting canceled. Neither Howard nor SiriusXM have confirmed the gossip about the King of All Media's departure. If he was able to get another $20 million out of the last deal, we can only imagine what the next one will bring. Let's take a look at Howard's undoubtedly staggering net worth.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern's net worth is shocking.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Howard is worth a whopping $650 million. That can certainly buy him as many mics as he wants. Although this may seem like a surprising amount for someone working in radio, but Howard has been in the broadcast game since 1975. Younger people might not know this, but back in the old days of terrestrial radio, disc jockeys bounced around quite a bit. Howard started at WRNW in 1976, but briefly quit due to his lack of self-confidence.

Howard Stern Broadcaster and media personality Net worth: $650 million Howard Stern is an American broadcaster and media personality best known for The Howard Stern Show. Birth date: Jan. 12, 1954 Birthplace: Queens, New York City, N.Y. Birth name: Howard Allan Stern Father: Ben Stern Mother: Ray (née Schiffman) Stern Marriages: Alison Berns​​ (m. 1978; div. 2001); Beth Ostrosky (m. 2008) Children: Emily Beth Stern (b. 1983); Debra Jennifer Stern (b. 1986); Ashley Jade Stern (b. 1993) Education: Boston University

Article continues below advertisement

He came to his senses rather quickly and returned to WRNW that same year. Three years later, Howard had moved up the ladder to program director when he spied an ad in Radio & Records for a wacky morning show guy at WCCC in Hartford, Conn. While at WCCC, Howard worked himself to the bone but gained attention when he organized a boycott of the Shell Oil Company during the 1979 energy crisis. This is also where he met his lifelong writer and producer, Fred Norris.

In 1981, Howard left Connecticut for WWDC in Washington, D.C. This is the first time he met the woman who would be his co-host for life, Robin Quivers. Howard stayed for two years but always had a goal of ending up at a radio station in New York City, where he grew up. Two years after landing in D.C., WNBC in NYC was offering the shock jock a five-year deal worth $1 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern was fired without cause from WNBC.

Despite bringing in a ton of listeners and guesting on Late Night with David Letterman, Howard and Robin were unceremoniously fired from WNBC in September 1985. They were never told exactly why.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite numerous offers from various stations, Howard wanted to stay in New York just to spite WNBC. He ended up signing a five-year contract with WXRX, which put him in their coveted morning slot. By the end of his 20-year run at WXRX, Howard Stern was syndicated in 60 markets. It should be noted, Howard was hit with FCC fines numerous times throughout his career.