What Are Howie Mandel's Politics? Inside the 'America's Got Talent' Host's Political Leanings

In the world of Hollywood, your public political affiliations can make or break your career, which is why many celebrities choose to stay out of the political fray; however, that doesn't stop fans from speculating where their favorite stars lean politically. America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel has been the source of many questions regarding his politics, but where exactly does he fall in the grand scheme of things? Let’s dive in.

Howie Mandel began his career in Hollywood by voicing the iconic character Gizmo in the Gremlins franchise and is also known for his work on the popular 1980s medical drama St. Elsewhere alongside future two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington.

What are Howie Mandel’s politics?

As a comedian first and foremost, Howie Mandel often remarks on politics under the guise of comedic commentary, but some of his comments and interviews with far-right political figures have many wondering if he is MAGA or not.

In a 2016 interview with Access Hollywood, Howie was asked by host Billy Bush about how he felt about Donald Trump running for president, remarking that it was“fascinating” and “funny.” He also said that Trump was allowed to say and do things that other public figures, including himself, would never be allowed to get away with.

“It’s amazing, though. It makes people who aren’t politically interested, interested. Which is a good thing,” he told Billy and co-host Kit Hoover. Fast forward to the 2024 election cycle, in which controversial figure Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was making the rounds during his ill-fated presidential run, and many believed that Howie did not offer enough pushback to RFK’s wildest claims during their interview, specifically his widely-criticized take on vaccines being responsible for autism.

However, Howie has never publicly claimed to support one party over the other and has never declared his official stance politically.

In August 2025 Howie got into a heated exchange with Marc Maron regarding Trump.

During the Aug. 5 episode of his podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff, while discussing cancel culture with Marc Maron, Howie commented, “Right now the worst thing you can be is a racist.” Marc quickly fired back, saying, “I don’t think that’s true. It doesn’t seem to be the most negative thing at all. We have a president who’s a racist.” Howie countered his reply by stating that Trump “isn’t identified as a racist,” which did not sit well with Marc.

“How much digging do you have to do? Get me on a computer. I can do it in two clicks,” Marc told him, offering to prove Trump’s blatant racism. Howie then said he believes that “half the country doesn’t think” Trump is racist.