Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Husband Bakes Pumpkin Pie in Casserole Dish, Gets Roasted Online "I don't know if I should be mad or just laugh at it." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 30 2024, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @mumsyof3

"I don't know if I should be mad or just laugh at it...." that's the conundrum a TikToker named Megan (@mumsyof3) had after asking her husband to bake a pie for Thanksgiving. In a viral TikTok that's garnered over 650,000 views on the popular social media application.

"When I leave it up to my husband to bake the pumpkin pie," a text overlay in Megan's TikTok reads. The clip begins with her looking into the camera and it appears that there's a strong look of disappointment on her face as she divulges what her significant other's culinary skills have amounted to.

Next, the clip cuts to the back of a pre-packaged pumpkin pie product sheet from Marie Callender's. It includes instructions on how to make "the perfect pie every time." The baking directions, which call for placing the pumpkin pie in a conventional oven, call for the following:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove plastic wrapper from pie. BAKE pie on BAKING SHEET in center of oven 65 to 75 minutes. Pie is fully baked when outside edge of filling is firm, and center is slightly domed. HANDLE CAREFULLY; IT'S HOT! NEVER lift pie pan by the edges. CHECK that pie is cooked thoroughly to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. LET COOL. Pie will slice and serve most easily when cooled at least 2 hours.

So one would assume that Megan's husband found himself a pie pan and then followed the instructions delineated on the bag of Marie Callender's pumpkin pie insert. However, as her video progressed, it became evident that there was a mix-up along the way.

Firstly, she was gobsmacked as to why her man would remove the pie from the aluminum pan. Nowhere in the instructions does it indicate that this is the case. Perhaps he lumped up the warning from Marie Callender's about removing the plastic wrapping to extend to the aluminum pan itself?

She shared her confusion about this step he decided to take upon himself in a text overlay for the video, writing: "I don't know why he would take it out of the aluminum pan!!" But that wasn't the worst part — it wasn't until she panned her camera up to reveal what he decided to put it inside himself.

Now perhaps Megan's other half likes to eat things that are rectangular in shape. Or maybe he just couldn't be bothered to find a circular dish to place the pie in. Or maybe he didn't like the idea of cooking the thing inside of an aluminum pan, thinking that conventional ovens may have the same issues with metal as microwaves do.

That's because he placed the pumpkin pie inside of a glass casserole dish. It seems that he cooked the dessert inside of it, causing the pie shape to distort well past the circular crust in which its filling was placed inside of. Bits of the crust can be seen splaying out on the edges of the pumpkin pie like little wings.

Other folks shared their own husband's idea of how to eat pumpkin pie online. Some of them didn't involve cooking fails, however, but rather the amount of whipped cream/topping they enjoy on their holiday desserts.

How my husband likes pumpkin pie: pic.twitter.com/Go42kxj1Mz — ⛈️Zelda 🐴 Drawing ✨️ (@MikasaUchiha12) September 7, 2024 Source: X | @MikasaUchiha12

My husband's concept of eating pumpkin pie 🥧 🤣 pic.twitter.com/27nTdOnRKR — Recherché (@jeRtybiRty) November 28, 2024 Source: X | @jeRtybiRty

And then there were other people who commented on cooking fails, like this one person who uploaded a meme which was probably the thought process behind Megan's husband's decision to remove the pumpkin pie from its aluminum pan.

This never fails to make me laugh pic.twitter.com/SeriJnYHYl — Jozier (Take Me To Hueys) (@BigPapiUCF) March 28, 2023 Source: X | @BigPapiUCF

Someone else posted their own Thanksgiving pie fail, but it wasn't because they decided to put a store bought pumpkin pie in a different type of dish. They were attempting to make a pecan pie and the top of the desserts came out looking a little less aesthetically pleasing than the baker probably wouldn't liked.

Hope these 2 taste better than they look. Chocolate pecan pie fail…. So far pic.twitter.com/HpEnUbg0BV — brock massey (@brock_massey) November 28, 2024 Source: X | @brock_massey

Someone else documented their own beautification fail online as well. While trying to make their pumpkin pie's crust look like an assortment of fall leaves, they ended up looking like the shells of crab rangoons.

Pastry leaf decoration pumpkin pie fail. Oh well. It'll be tasty. I added cardamom so it's got kind of a Chai flavor. pic.twitter.com/0JY2o029ij — your reluctant optimist (@kittenwithaquip) November 23, 2023 Source: X | @kittenwithaquip