Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Husband Turns Kitchen into a Chipotle for His Wife Because the Restaurant Has Been "Slackin" A viral TikTok taken by a husband and wife couple has captured the hearts of users on the app after he made an at-home Chipotle for her. By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 3 2024, Published 9:04 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @table_view14

There are throngs of people who have hopped onto social media to express their discontent with Chipotle, especially when it comes to its pricing and portion policies as of late.

Article continues below advertisement

And the TikTok account for the couple Braxton & Tia (@table_view14) highlights how one customer (Tia's husband, Braxton) decided to get around handing over his money to Chipotle despite not being that enthused with the service and offerings of the chain as of late.

In their viral clip, which accrued a whopping 17 million views on the popular social media platform, Tia records Braxton showing off his Chipotle-at-home setup.

Article continues below advertisement

Numerous followers who saw the video expressed how touched they were to see Braxton's dedication to ensuring that his wife received the full Chipotle experience and the care that he put into crafting her meal for her.

Article continues below advertisement

"POV: When Your Husband Creates His Own Chipotle Since They Been Slackin" she writes in a text overlay of the video, which begins with her man standing in front of the camera. Before him is a spread of cooked and seasoned chicken.

"Welcome to Chipotle what can I get for you?" he asks into the camera, showing off his wares. "I would like some chicken please," she says, laughing off-camera. "Would you like a wrap or a bowl?" he asks her. "A bowl - why are you screaming?" she laughs.

Article continues below advertisement

"Cause that's how they talk," he says, before continuing. "Would you like a wrap or a bowl?" "A bowl," she tells him. "All right, for here or to go?" "To go," she informs him.

Source: TikTok | @table_view14

Article continues below advertisement

"White rice or brown rice," he asks, heading over to the stove as he spoons rice out of a pot to use for her bowl. "All right," he says, before showing her a bowl with a bit of rice placed inside of it, "This is the portions that they give you," he jokes.

"Black beans?" he asks, which she agrees with. "What kind of protein?" "Chicken," she says as he layers beans and chicken on the rice bowl. She points to the salsa that he made and asks him to garnish her bowl with some of that.

Article continues below advertisement

"And some guacamole," she requests, as he dips into the bowl to add to her meal, tapping a fork vigorously inside. To top it off, she asks for "a little bit of lettuce." "And sour cream please and cheese," she adds to the order as well — her husband diligently gets to work on it.

Source: TikTok | @table_view14

Article continues below advertisement

"Would you like for me to ring you out?" he asks after completing the order. "Yes please," she replies. "All right...that's going to be ten kisses," he says as she walks up to his cheek and plants multiple smackaroos on his cheek as the two share a laugh before they thank each other and the video closes out.

One person who responded in the comments section of the video said that they were a former Chipotle employee and they were more than happy to share the "secret" behind the restaurant's flavors.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @table_view14

"Ex chipotle employee here. : lemon & lime juice, kosher corse salt, & cilantro in everything. Adobo marinade for meats," they wrote. Someone else wrote: "The ten kisses completely melted the hopeless romantic in me so cute"

Article continues below advertisement

But there was one person who pointed out that she was "a lil short on payment" when it came to the amount of kisses she had to give him for her bowl.