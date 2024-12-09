Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Husband Names Baby After Batman Character and His Wife Finally Noticed "The family knowing already." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 9 2024, 12:07 p.m. ET

Family names often carry tradition with them. Maybe there's a particularly accomplished or beloved ancestor in your bloodline that you want to honor. So, when a new baby is born in the family, you give them their name, to, in a way, keep that person's memory alive.

But you can also name your kid whatever you want. It's a point that comedian Louis C.K. pointed out in this bit where he expressed his astonishment at the lack of rules that exist for child nomenclature. And some folks choose to name their kids to honor a different kind of tradition. Like their favorite superhero franchises.

This is exactly what this couple did when they named their daughter Nora. It was Dad who originally proposed the idea of the name, and Mom loved it. However, she had no idea that her husband got the inspiration to name their bouncing baby girl from a Batman character. The mom in question is a TikToker who goes by Via Shoe (@viashoe).

She documented her surprise in a viral TikTok that she posted to the popular social media application. Her video accrued over 28.1 million views, and she writes in a text overlay of the clip that it wasn't until their baby was almost a year old that she finally discovered the origin of the kid's name.

"My husband named our daughter after a Batman character and didn't tell me till she was 10 months old. And this is how I find out," she writes in her video's on-screen caption.

The clip begins with a familial scene — several people are sitting on a couch and watching TV. A baby is seen crawling around on the floor as a man plays with her. A voice can be heard saying on the screen: "Subjects like ... my own beloved wife, Nora."

You might be wondering who Nora is in the Batman universe: and that's Nora Fries aka Mr. Freeze's wife. The villain developed the cryogenic technology in order to preserve Nora, who was dying from a "terminal and incurable disease," as per the DC Animated Universe wiki.

Unwilling to let his wife die, Mr. Freeze — real name Dr. Victor Fries — used his scientific know-how, along with technology from GothCorp, to preserve her until he could find a cure for her condition. Now — back to Via's video. She's sitting on the couch with her husband and it dawns on her that this might be the origin of their daughter Nora's name.

She opens her mouth and then turns to her significant other. "Is this where you got this name?" she asks the man, who opens his mouth and struggles to find the right words to say. Someone else can be heard laughing and talking to the baby, stating that it sure sounds like she was named after a Batman character.

"How about that?" the person off-camera can be heard saying as Via shakes her head from side to side. "What an honor," the man says, going on with the joke. Via's husband looks to her and he continues to open his mouth trying to form a response, but it appears that he's tongue-tied.

The man who was playing with the baby at the top of the video is now holding baby Nora and bringing her closer to the TV screen. "Look at that. There you are, spitting image," he says to the child. Via remarks how she finds it strange that her husband would name their daughter after a character who is "dead."

Her husband quickly protests this accusation, stating that "she's not dead," while another person not in frame specifies that Nora Fries is actually in "frozen sleep." Via continues to shake her head as the video comes to a close.

In a caption for the post she detailed how prior to accepting the name Nora, she had turned down a list of other "dorky" names that her husband proposed to her. She was shocked that she didn't make the connection sooner, as her husband's "profile photo is Mr. Freeze."

It wasn't until they were sitting together and watching an episode of the '90s Batman: The Animated Series cartoon that the new dad had loved watching ever since he was a kid. Honestly, he has some pretty good taste, considering that the "Heart of Ice" episode explaining Mr. Freeze's backstory won a daytime Emmy award after it debuted.