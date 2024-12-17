“Is He Your Coworker?” — People Cringe at Unhappy Reaction Husband Has to Wife’s Second Pregnancy "This was depressing. I’m sad for you." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 17 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @_madisonkenda_

Mom and TikToker Madison Kenda (@_madisonkenda_) learned that she was pregnant with her second child. So she decided to prep a little surprise gift box for her husband to let him know the news and record his reaction. After seeing the way he responded, folks who watched the clip were left wondering what prompted her to upload such an unenthusiastic response online. Others criticized his response, stating that they would be devastated if their partner had a similar one.

"Telling my husband I'm pregnant with baby No. 2," a text overlay in the video reads. At the start of the clip, she stands in front of the camera holding their young child. A white couch can be seen in the background of the video along with a light fixture and a wicker basket packed with some linens.

Her son sucks on a big white pacifier as she tells her viewers that she plans on breaking the news about the fact that she's pregnant to her husband, who is minutes away from coming home. "My husband should be getting home from work in about 5-10 minutes," she says, gesticulating with her hand to the camera, chewing the air with her fingers.

Source: TikTok | @_madisonkenda_

"I'm about to tell him that I'm pregnant," the woman says, holding her hand to her stomach as she turns around for a profile view, still speaking to the camera. "I got my son a big brother outfit that I think is just so cute," she says, twirling her other hand in the air as her voice trails off.

The clip cuts again where she divulges more information about the reveal. "Then I have like the box with the pregnancy test and all the things. I'm going to set on the counter as he walks in. So let's set it up!" she says, laughing into the camera. Next, the video cuts to her placing a white box on the kitchen countertop.

Following this, her clip jumps to her introducing the box, along with a white and black sign that reads "Baby No. 2 Coming Soon" along with a small, cloth-covered rattle.

Source: TikTok | @_madisonkenda_

"So here's what the little setup will look like." Inside the box are some brown gift packing stripes along with a stuffed animal, another pacifier, a onesie with a stork on it that reads: "Guess what?" and two Clear Blue pregnancy tests.

Following this, the video cuts to her standing inside of her home and speaking into the set-up camera. "He's here I'm so nervous, oh my God." She then walks towards the off-camera area of the video and her husband's footsteps can be heard as he walks into the home. "You got me a present?" he asks her.

"Yeah," she says, laughing. "What do you mean?" he tells her as he continues to walk into the home.

Source: TikTok | @_madisonkenda_

She approaches the white box and smacks the top of it. "It's right here," she says. He immediately walks up to the box and opens it up, but she closes the box, smiling, and asks him to sit down. "Pure disbelief," pops up over the screen in a text overlay.

"Are you pregnant?" he asks her, backing away from the box after it looks like she nudges him away. "Yeah," she says, laughing. "Oh man, really?" the man replies, disappointed. "Yeah," she confirms in the video, still smiling after relaying the news.

She writes in an additional overlay, "Absolutely shocked and needed time to process." She adds a shy monkey emoji to the message. "OK," he says, pacing around the home as she begins to laugh lightly and cracks open the top of the gift box.

Source: TikTok | @_madisonkenda_

He quickly then begins to regroup himself and says, "Good, good, that's amazing, that's amazing." He approaches her with a side hug, pressing his cheek against the top of her head. "I love you," he tells her. "You excited or what?" he says to his wife, who appears to have gotten emotional after the announcement.

"Me, hormonal and crying," she writes in another overlay of the video, which is followed by their son making noise before the clip ultimately comes to a close. Madison adds in a caption for the video: "HE WAS SHOCKED TO SAY THE LEAST because it was definitely unexpected omg. But we are so, so over the moon excited."

There were several folks who responded to the video who wondered why Madison would upload the video in the first place, as they weren't too enthused with her husband's lack of excitement upon hearing the news. "May this love never find me," one penned. Another asked, "Do you guys know each other?"

Someone else replied: "I would legit cry if my husband reacted like this as if it’s not his fault." While another wrote: "This was an incredibly hard watch." One person penned: "'Awh man, really?' Asking if YOU were excited ... the one-arm hug ... oof."