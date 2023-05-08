Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images Video of Husband Smashing Cake Into His Wife’s Face Sparks Controversy on TikTok In a viral video by @candie1983 on TikTok, the creator shared a sweet moment at her son’s first birthday party that turned sour. By Haylee Thorson May 8 2023, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

It seems cake smashing isn’t only for weddings. In a viral video by @candie1983 on TikTok, the creator shared a sweet moment at her son’s first birthday party that turned sour.

And her caption wasn’t exactly lighthearted when reflecting on the momentous occasion, with the beginning stating, “The first time I wanted to choke my husband.” Yikes! Here’s what went down.

A viral TikTok showed a husband smashing cake into his wife’s face at their son’s first birthday party.

In the two-minute-long clip, Candie shared what happened when she and her husband tried to get their son to eat his first birthday cake. After he tried helping his child pick up the dessert with his hands for some time, the baby appeared disinterested (as many babies do). What happened next was something Candie could have never expected.

The TikTok creator’s husband proceeded to pick up their son’s entire birthday cake and walked it over to his wife. At first, he pretended like he was going to smash it in her face, but she firmly told him, “No.” He then acted like he was just going to give her a bite of the cake, and when she leaned in, he planted it on her face anyway.

In her caption, Candie explained that she did not get any photos with her son on his first birthday because she immediately had to wash off. “I cried like a baby at the memories lost,” the creator wrote in her caption. “Cake was even cut while I showered.”

TikTok users shared their thoughts on the cake-smashing fiasco in the comment section.

TikTok users can’t help but offer a piece of their mind when any controversial video goes viral. While some top-liked comments revolved around the sentiment that the cake smash wasn’t that big of a deal, the overwhelming opinion was that the creator’s husband was a walking red flag.

“His flip-flops told me everything I needed to know,” one person joked. Another user added, “I get weird vibes from him. Your feelings are 100 percent valid. I’m sorry.” “Not on my baby’s first birthday,” a mother commented. “It’s a big milestone for us moms too.” However, after the influx of comments, the TikTok creator felt compelled to post a follow-up video offering further insight.

Candie cleared the air in a follow-up TikTok video.

Everyone had lots to say about @candie1983’s husband smashing their son’s first birthday cake into her face — and she finally addressed the situation. “[My husband] is not, by any means, a s--tty father,” the creator explained in her follow-up video. “He is a damn good daddy.”

She further explained that she was so upset by the cake-smashing incident because she had suffered 15 miscarriages and didn’t think she’d ever become pregnant, meaning her son’s first birthday was a massive milestone for her.