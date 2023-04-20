Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: TikTok | @homesteadingfor3 Mom Shares Her Secret to Getting 50% Off on Her Grocery Shopping, but Some Doubt It A mom said her "mind" was "blown" by how much money she was able to save on groceries using this "hack" for finding discount foods from grocery stores. By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 20 2023, Published 9:22 a.m. ET

Food prices in the United States keep going up, making it harder and harder for many Americans to keep their fridges and pantries full. So it's no surprise that there are folks looking for ways to save money whenever they're going out to eat or during trips to the grocery store.

Some TikTokers, like Dominique Raather (@homesteadingfor3) are gushing about an application that has helped them cut a sizable chunk out of their supermarket bills, called Flashfood.

Dominique begins her clip by hefting up a large bag of groceries onto a counter top as she talks into the camera: "OK. I have to tell you about this." A text overlay in the video reads: "Flashfoods discounts!!"

She continues, "If you have not heard of the flashfoods app, I need you to download it right after this video. Let me show you why." Dominique then gives a breakdown as to what the application's purpose is: "OK so what flashfoods is when grocery stores have things that are going to be expiring soon, they will post them on this app."

Since the food will more than likely be thrown out in the event that no one buys it, which is a reality of the supermarket business: 119 billion pounds of food are tossed away in the United States each and every year.

Not only is this extremely wasteful as a lot of that food could go to feeding the 34 million hungry Americans who lack proper nutrition annually, but it ends up hurting businesses' bottom lines in the long run as they could be recouping some of the costs on the food that they're throwing away.

This is where the flashfoods app, Dominique says, comes in, stating that the food is sold "at half off, usually." She goes on, "So, I am, my mind is blown by how many different things I got today. So let me show you." She picks up a slab of packaged meat off of the counter top to show to the camera.

"So I got, two different pork tenderloins I got bagels, I got, four different packs of chicken breast with three in each, and I got seven two packs of the smoked pork chops. Grand total for everything: was about $55. Would've been double that without these discounts."

Dominique went on to say that she's going to freeze all of the food that she got to use at a later time. Just a note: if you're planning on doing this yourself, make sure that you check out Foodsafety.gov to see how long frozen meats can last while tucked away in your freezer.

Ground meats typically have a shorter frozen shelf-life than others and last from 3 to 4 months according to the government agency, with fresh cuts of lamb, pork, veal, beef, and chicken lasting anywhere from 4 to 12 months if properly frozen. And as long as you freeze and re-freeze meats, then it shouldn't pose a health threat, according to Healthline.

Dominique continued to gush about her money-saving discovery in the video and urged others to get in on it: "As I need it I'll let it thaw the same morning and then I will have a lot cheaper meals. So definitely download that app I do have a referral code you can use to get."

She also divulges how much folks can save while using flashfoods and offers her referral code to help folks get more money off when using the app, but adds that not every area necessarily has stores that participates in the app's deals section.

According to her, she's located in Wisconsin and it seems that the majority of the participating locations are in the Midwest.

Dominque isn't the only person to gush about the application either, the blog Frugal Farm Girl has also sung its praises and the writer said that they've used it, saying it's "an excellent way for [her] to save on groceries."

Tasia, who publishes the blog, also posted about her experience using it on TikTok, stating that it's been a great tool in helping her save money at the grocery store, and wondered why more people weren't talking about the app or using it.