You can pretty much get a rundown of what life's all about by watching someone go through childbirth. It's a messy, painful, disgusting process. There's blood. There's anger. Tons of sweat. And even poop. But at the end of the horribly painful ordeal, you create someone beautiful who's been brewing for a long, long time.You're now responsible for another life, which will come with its own set of insane challenges, headaches, and heartaches, but hopefully, celebration and love.\n\nThe last thing someone probably wants while they're delivering their baby is to be reminded of any awkward encounters or relationships from their past.After all, having a kid is a huge step, and one that will change your life forever. And yes, even though you already know the drill of child rearing after having your first baby, it's not like it really gets any easier to raise a second human. Like Jim Gaffigan says: "You know what it's like having five kids? Imagine you're drowning and someone hands you a baby."\n\nSo would you want to be reminded of an an ex from high school while embarking on that crazy journey? That's what happened to TikToker @madi_lane_.Maddy Cifelli was admitted into the labor room along with her significant other, Cody, on a day where that particular hospital was packed with patients.\n\nAs a result, she was forced to share a room with another couple who was also gearing up to welcome their child into the world.Although they were separated by a curtain, Maddy realized that she was actually sharing a room with her ex boyfriend from high school who was with his wife.\n\nThis strange development only added to the series of stressful events leading up to her delivery as she was marked as having a high risk pregnancy — her baby was coming nearly 15 weeks early.Maddy said, "The hospital has been completely crazy, the ER was packed, labor and delivery was packed. So, it was all great at first. Cody and I got our room. It was great. I literally told him the last time I was here I had to share a room with someone and it was a horrible experience cause she just kept yelling the whole time."She continued, "Then they walk in. We make eye contact. Luckily there is a curtain in between us, but it was just so awkward. I felt like I just couldn’t talk."\n\nSome people were shocked that Maddie had to share a room at all."I’m so thankful my hospital guarantees private rooms," replied one TikTok user.\n\n"I could never imagine sharing a room with anyone having a baby. Nope, nope, nope. I’ve had two babies and never shared a room," said another.\n\nThen there were others who had some awkward stories of their own."My brother's current girlfriend and ex gave birth in the same hospital, 2 doors apart, on the same day. He was the dad to both," one user shared. Yikes.\n\n"My guy's ex was the nurse when I was in the hospital," another commenter said.\n\nAnd of course, there was a Friends reference: "This reminds me of that episode of Friends where Rachel gives birth and Janice is in the same room."Maddy particularly liked the Janice/Rachel nod, and said that even though the entire encounter was really uncomfortable, she took the whole thing in stride, which is pretty apparent from the way she's laughing about it in her TikTok.