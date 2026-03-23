I Used the Derila Ergo Pillow for 90 Days — Here’s What Changed For side sleepers and people who often wake up with neck stiffness and prefer a firmer, more supportive pillow over a “cloud-like” feel, this 90-day experiment turned out to be one I’m glad I tried. By Distractify Staff Published March 23 2026, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

There are few things that can mess up my entire day, or anyone else’s really, worse than a poor night’s sleep. Now, I couldn’t just wave a wand and vanish all of my stresses to fix this, that tragically just isn’t how life works. But one thing I could do was invest in something that would help me sleep better, i.e. the Derlia Ergo Pillow. So that’s what I did. For 90 days straight. And here’s a snapshot of my experience with this clever little product so it can help you decide if it’s for you.

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The Derila Ergo Pillow at a Glance

Thinking about making the switch? If you're like me, you’ve probably realized that "soft and squishy" usually just means "zero support." I wasn't looking for another cloud-like pillow that would go flat by 3:00 AM; I needed something that actually functioned. For me, the Derila Ergo Pillow was exactly that - a specialized tool for my sleep, not a plush toy.

Here are the cliff notes: The Best Part: It can be a great option for fidgety side sleepers or people who often wake up with neck stiffness. It effectively cradles your head to keep your spine aligned, and the cooling tech is a godsend if you struggle with a "sweaty neck." Plus, it’s surprisingly easy to squish into a travel bag for trips. The Trade-off: This might be a dealbreaker if you want a soft, marshmallowy pillow to hug during a movie marathon. The Derila is firm and strictly designed for quality sleep. The Reality Check: While it’s been a game-changer for me in the long run, the first week of adjusting to the shape can be a bit of a struggle. Also, because of that unique butterfly design, you can forget about finding third-party covers that fit. It is a functional tool for your neck, not an emotional support cushion—and honestly? That’s exactly why I love it.

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How the Derila Ergo Pillow’s Butterfly Shape Affects Sleep Position

First things first, the shape. The Derila Ergo Pillow’s odd but deliberately designed butterfly shape took some adjusting to. But after using it for three months, here are my thoughts.

As a fidgety side sleeper I would often wake with a crick in my neck because I’d shift my way into odd positions with my pillow. However, the cradle nestled between the raised wings of this pillow seemed to do a good job of keeping my head from rolling off and getting stuck at an uncomfortable angle. This did take some getting used to though. Over the first week or so I felt restricted, and because of how unfamiliar this was, I actually didn’t sleep very well. But what happened next changed this by week two.

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Does the Derila Ergo Pillow Really Support Neck Alignment?

You know that thing where you have a problem, but the problem exists because you’re the one doing whatever is causing the problem, but you’re also so used to doing that thing you’re doing so the problem remains a problem? Turns out, that’s kind of what I was doing. I would toss and turn in bed, wake up with a sore neck, and then toss and turn in bed the next night because of the discomfort in my neck. See the problem?

When the Derila Ergo Pillow’s butterfly design stopped allowing me to fidget in my sleep, it felt strange and initially I did not sleep well at all. But even as I’d lie awake, I kept using the Derila Ergo Pillow, so it was also finally holding my head at an angle that kept my neck and spine aligned. By the fifth night I personally started noticing that the discomfort in my neck had lessened. And by the end of the second week my neck and shoulders were so relaxed by the position they were put into by the Derila Ergo Pillow that I just wouldn’t move much in my sleep anymore. Testified by my partner who would, I’m sure, personally like to thank Derila.

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Cooling Comfort of the Derila Ergo Pillow

Here’s something else I would like to personally thank Derila for; no more sweaty neck. As someone who runs hot, this has always been a problem for me. It comes up with mattresses, bedsheets, comforters, and yes, pillows. Anything that was comfortable would make me run even hotter, but anything that would keep me cool would feel stiff. The Derila Ergo Pillow gives you a great balance between the two. For me its advanced cooling technology was very helpful in keeping the temperature of my neck and face regulated. Since feeling hot was another reason why I had trouble staying still in my sleep, the cooling tech has indirectly also helped me feel more rested.

Travel-test: Taking the Derila Ergo Pillow on a Flight

Once I had found the Derila Ergo Pillow which was actually helping the quality of my sleep and my neck pain, I had to test it for travel. Almost two months into using the Derila Ergo Pillow I took it with me on a two-hour flight. I found the Derila Ergo Pillow surprisingly convenient to pack. Clearly not chunky like my regular pillows, its unique shape and structured build made me skeptical. But the premium memory foam isn’t just great at giving you comfortable support as you sleep. It is also very easy to squeeze into a travel bag. Just make sure to put it next to things that can easily accommodate the slight expansion the Derila Ergo Pillow will go through to fill up space pockets around it, such as other pieces of clothing.

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Can You Replace the Derila Ergo Pillow Cover? What to Know

What you don’t want to do is put your compressed Derila Ergo Pillow next to a bottle of novelty barbecue sauce that you bought on your way back from the trip. I speak from experience. This poor placement and a slight leak of said sauce has now left a permanent stain on my pillow cover. The cover is very easy to wash in a machine, but with the stain from the sauce left on it over the two-hour flight, I’d rather buy a new cover.

Except, I can’t. Because a limitation of the butterfly design is that there aren’t any third party pillow covers. I can buy another cover from the company or just flip the one I have to hide the stain so this is not a big issue for me at the moment. But if you like to match your covers to different bedspreads or just want your Derila Ergo Pillow to fit your aesthetic, you don’t have any real options available to you.

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Derila Ergo Pillow vs Soft Pillows: Which Is Better for Neck Support?

One of the things I loved about my old pillow was how it felt almost like a cloud; soft, fluffy, and huggable. You don’t get this from the Derila Ergo Pillow. It isn’t stiff as a board by any means, but switching from a pillow that would essentially bend to my will to one that was specifically designed not to do so can be jarring. It was for me at least.

Because I don’t just use my pillow when I’m going to sleep at night. I hold on to it when I’m watching a movie over the weekend. Lean over it when I’m talking to a friend through her breakup. And sometimes I hug it, just because. I can’t do these things with the Derila Ergo Pillow. It holds its own shape too well and doesn’t fit into the messy or leisurely corners of my life. I hadn’t given this a thought. But over these few months it has become clear that this is a pillow designed for function, a job it does very well. So now, I have my bedtime pillow, the Derila Ergo Pillow, and my emotional support pillow, brand not named.

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Derila Ergo Pillow vs Regular Pillows: Key Differences

As great as an experience I have had with the Derila Ergo Pillow, there are pros and cons of different types of pillows that make them a better choice for different people. A quick look at how the Derila Ergo Pillow holds up against a regular memory foam pillow and the average pillow will help you figure out which of the three is best for you.

Feature Derila Ergo Pillow Regular Memory Foam Pillow Regular Pillow (Polyester/Feather/Down) Design Shape Ergonomic “butterfly” or cervical design with support zones Usually rectangular, sometimes contoured Standard rectangular pillow Neck & Spine Support High – designed to align head, neck, and spine High – molds to head and neck shape Low to moderate – support depends on fluff and fill Pressure Relief Very good – distributes pressure across neck and shoulders Good – contours to body shape Limited – compresses easily Comfort Feel Firm-supportive with contouring Medium-firm contouring Soft and fluffy Breathability / Cooling Often includes cooling fabric or airflow design Can retain heat unless gel-infused Usually breathable and cooler Durability High (designed to keep shape longer) High – typically lasts 2–3+ years Lower – tends to flatten faster Best For Neck tension, snoring, spinal alignment, ergonomic sleep Neck tension, side/back sleepers People who prefer soft pillows or stomach sleepers

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Final Verdict: My 90-Day Transformation with the Derila Ergo Pillow

Looking back at the last three months, the biggest change hasn’t just been how I sleep—it’s how I feel when I’m awake. As someone who carries every ounce of daily stress in my neck and shoulders, I didn't realize how much of my "daytime fatigue" was actually just a lack of proper cervical support.

What Actually Changed After 90 Days? Morning Mobility: The "morning stiffness" that used to make me dread getting out of bed has improved noticeably. Because the memory foam doesn't bottom out, my neck stays in a neutral position all night. Deep Sleep Consistency: I’ve stopped the "2:00 AM pillow flip." The cooling tech actually works to keep my temperature regulated, I felt like I was sleeping more deeply and waking up less during the night. Travel Confidence: I used to get "hotel neck" (that specific ache from flat hotel pillows). Now, I just squish the Derila into my carry-on. Having my exact sleep setup on work trips has been a massive productivity boost.

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Is it Worth it?

If you’re looking for a squishy, decorative cushion to throw on your bed, keep looking. But if you’re searching for a functional sleep tool to help address a specific sleep comfort issue, the Derila Ergo Pillow is exactly what I was looking for. It took about a week to break the habit of fighting my pillow, but once I let the butterfly shape do its job, the quality of my rest took a massive leap forward.