Influencer’s Attempt at the Nicki Minaj Challenge Ended With a Broken Spine Why isn't this surprising? By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 6 2025, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mariana_vasiuc

If you didn’t already know that not all TikTok trends are worth trying, aspiring influencer Mariana Vasuic’s video should make that pretty clear. She recently shared a clip on Instagram of herself attempting the Nicki Minaj Pose Challenge, yes, the one where you're balancing in heels, with one leg crossed over the other and one foot perched on a slim, tall object, all while the camera pans dramatically around you.

She did it, and ended up with a fractured spine. Hence the reminder — not all TikTok trends should be attempted. While it should go without saying that standing on a weight or canister on top of a kitchen island is super risky, some folks either don’t know or don’t care. They’re in it for the views, and fully committed, no matter the consequences. Well, Mariana got the views, though there was one painful caveat that came with it. Here’s what happened to her, and how she’s doing now.

An influencer broke her spine while attempting the Nicki Minaj Pose challenge on TikTok.

In an attempt to launch her blogging and influencer career, 32-year-old Mariana Vasuic decided to try the Nicki Minaj pose challenge. As you probably know, the challenge wasn’t started by Nicki herself; it was inspired by her 2013 music video “High School.” In it, she poses with her legs crossed, wearing stilettos, with one foot planted firmly on the ground, not balancing on a rooftop or a soda can.

But true to TikTok, users on the platform flipped the pose into a challenge that involves balancing a narrow object under your heel while someone pans the camera around. It’s obviously risky, but Mariana took it to the next level.

She attempted the pose while standing on a baby formula canister, which was stacked on top of a small cooking pot, all sitting on a marble kitchen island. Clearly, she was pushing the envelope, but she didn’t realize just how far until she lost her balance. Her foot shifted the formula canister, which nudged the pot underneath, and then, down she went.

She revealed in the video’s caption that she fractured her spine, writing: “I decided to start blogging, the first content shooting — and here I am leaving the doctor diagnosed with 'Th9 compression bending uncomplicated fracture of the body.' The irony? Karma? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment.” In this case, it doesn’t seem like fate. The danger was obvious, just completely ignored.

Is the influencer who broke her spine while doing the Nicki Minaj challenge OK?

Fortunately, it seems Mariana is doing OK despite having broken a segment of her spine as she’s been posting on Instagram and sharing Stories since the mishap. While many assumed the fall could have left her paralyzed (given how fragile the spine is), she’s appeared in follow-up videos showing no signs of severe injury.