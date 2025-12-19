Influencer Ferrari Jay Shares How Losing Her Father at 5 Shaped Her Drive to Build a Business Empire "Even as a young girl, I knew I wanted more for myself. A different future, a different life, a different story.” By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 19 2025, 3:09 p.m. ET Source: Ferrari Jay

When it comes to model Ferrari Jay, most people see a beautiful model with a self-built success story. What they miss, however, is the deep and emotional backstory: a girl whose father died when she was 5, whose mother chose everyone else, and who made herself a promise that became a prophecy.

Article continues below advertisement

“I didn’t have someone handing me money, guiding me, protecting me, or telling me I was capable,” she recalls. “But even as a young girl, I knew I wanted more for myself. A different future, a different life, a different story.”

Source: Ferrari Jay

Article continues below advertisement

Jay made her first dollar at 12, running a concession stand and selling hockey pucks at a local rink. At 15, she earned her Certified Nurse Aide license. At 17, while still in high school, she moved out of her mother's house, worked full-time as a CNA, attended school full-time and took first place in a bikini competition. At 18, she got her real estate license and became a top-producing agent.

By 2022, she had her Broker's license, opened her own brokerage and now co-owns a home-building division. She also runs property management operations, co-owns a ProteinHouse and has built a content creation platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Ferrari Jay

The narrative around young, successful women usually goes one of two ways: lucky or connected. Jay fits neither mold, her origin story reading like a survival manual. She didn't start working because she had to. She started because she was determined to create a different life and never repeat the patterns she grew up around.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what stands out: each venture emerged from a different season, all rooted in the same promise. "Each business I've built came from a different season of my life, but all of them were rooted in the same promise I made to myself when I was young: I would never live the way my family lived, and I would create a life far bigger than the one I was born into."

Source: Ferrari Jay

Article continues below advertisement

Real estate gave her the start. Home building fueled her love for design and community. Property management gave her stability after a childhood where nothing was stable. ProteinHouse connected her to health, people and purpose. Content creation is where her passion and purpose collide.