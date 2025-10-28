Influencer Jade Miura Embraces AI Conspiracy to Grow Her Audience “When I play into that narrative, it always does well." By Distractify Staff Updated Oct. 28 2025, 4:03 p.m. ET Source: Jade Miura

Content creator Jade Miura went viral online. Then social media users decided she wasn’t even human. In a stunning instant, the OnlyF--- star and fitness model says a viral clip sparked a flood of conspiracy theories about her identity.

“It was toward the end of April going into May, one video blew up and gave a chain reaction to all of my other videos after that,” Miura told Distractify. At this point, the video pulled over 100 million organic views. Then came the AI accusations.

“'She is AI, she’s not real,'” Miura told us, quoting the most common response she sees. Adding, “And to this day that really gets people in the comments always thinking I am AI.” Her look — tight abs, intense stare, high-definition content — only added fuel. “People constantly talk about it in the comments on IG, Twitter, Reddit, and pretty much all platforms I’m on,” she said.

She’s heard it all: accusations of surgery, steroid use, and even being a man. Miura says she doesn’t take it personally. Instead, she uses it to drive engagement.

