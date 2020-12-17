An Aspiring Instagram Star Allegedly Killed Her Mother in the Most Brutal Way

There is a niche market for people who are obsessed with true crime , murder, and any podcast that discuss these things at length. Some true crime stories are so outrageous, filled with gruesome details and twists no one saw coming that it seems like they were almost made up.

The story of Anna Leikovic and the brutal killing of her mom is no exception. The Instagram star was arrested on suspicion of being the perpetrator and seems to show no remorse. CW: Graphic descriptions ahead.

Anna allegedly brutally murdered her mother.

Anna Leikovic is a young medical student and aspiring Instagram influencer. According to the New York Post , she allegedly ripped out her mother’s heart, lungs, and intestines after a heated argument. She then washed the blood off in the shower and met up with her boyfriend.

The 21-year-old who hails from Comrat, Moldova reportedly used a kitchen knife to stab her mother, Praskovya Leikovic, 40. Praskoovya was said to be still alive after the attack at her home, East2West News reported. According to the outlet, Anna then carved up her dying mom’s intestines and other organs. Anna Leikovic is “suspected of a terrible crime,” the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper reported. “She stabbed her mother with a knife and then cut out the heart of a living woman.”

