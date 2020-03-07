We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Here's Where You Can Celebrate International Women's Day This Year

As you may know, International Women's Day is right around the corner on Sunday, March 8. The holiday, celebrated long before Donald Trump became president of the United States, highlights the importance of gender equality, women's rights, and various issues that women face on a daily basis, from pay gaps, to abortion rights. It's an empowering holiday to celebrate, whether you identify as a woman, or if you'd simply like to celebrate the lovely ladies in your life. 

New York City

As one of America's most progressive cities, it should come as no surprise that The Big Apple is going all out for International Women's Day. Healing in the City is putting on a Women's Empowerment Event filled with feminist keynote speakers, performers, and vendors. If that isn't your cup of tea, though, make sure to check out the Empow(her) Community's Women Empowering Women!, where a number of speakers will discuss the importance of feminism.