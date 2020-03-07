Here's Where You Can Celebrate International Women's Day This Year

As one of America's most progressive cities, it should come as no surprise that The Big Apple is going all out for International Women's Day. Healing in the City is putting on a Women's Empowerment Event filled with feminist keynote speakers, performers, and vendors. If that isn't your cup of tea, though, make sure to check out the Empow(her) Community's Women Empowering Women!, where a number of speakers will discuss the importance of feminism.