The “Into the Thick of It” Trend on TikTok Is Seriously Difficult

We’ve all seen the stories about TikTok trends that are actually super dangerous, so it’s honestly kind of a breath of fresh air when one comes around that is just 100 percent delightful. Luckily, there are plenty of those to keep you entertained as you scroll through your FYP. The most recent one we’ve all become obsessed with is the “ Into the Thick of It ” trend.

If you’re familiar with the trend, there’s a good chance that you’re humming to yourself right now (and probably will be for a while — sorry about that!). If you have no idea what we’re talking about, though, read on for more details! This is a good one.

The super delightful “Into the Thick of It” trend is taking over TikTok.

If you were a young child in the early 2000s (or a slightly older child who happened to consume a lot of television aimed at a younger audience — no judgment here!), then you are probably familiar with the show The Backyardigans. The animated show featured five animal neighbors — Uniqua, Pablo, Tyrone, Tasha, and Austin — who played together in their shared backyard. Every episode featured the Backyardigans imagining themselves into fantastical adventures, singing songs, and dancing.

It should be noted that pretty much every single song from The Backyardigans absolutely slaps. That brings us to the “Into the Thick of It” trend. In one episode of The Backyardigans, the neighbor kids imagine themselves wandering into the heart of the jungle. Naturally, a song is in order. And that song is “Into the Thick of It.”

The song could have remained only in the memories of the millions of kids who enjoyed it while growing up, but then TikTok came along and created an entire trend around it. In order to participate in the trend, all you have to do is sing the song! But there is a twist — you have to sing it without the song playing in the background and try to match the tempo exactly. You then upload your singing with the Backyardigans’ and see how close you got. The results are definitely mixed.