Is a Mark Zuckerberg-Backed AI Firm Scraping Your Personal Data? — 'Taskers' Speak Out "I don't think people quite understood that there'd be somebody on a desk in a random state, looking at your [social media] profile, using it to generate AI data." By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 8 2026, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Mark Zuckerberg-backed AI firm scraping personal data?

An unseen workforce has been feeding information to machines that allows artificial intelligence to train on online material. Recently, The Guardian looked into the claims of taskers who had been working for a Mark Zuckerberg-backed artificial intelligence (AI) company. They claimed that they had been promised they would not be exposed to certain kinds of information, but were made to tag and catalog sensitive material as part of their job anyway.

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Source: MEGA Mark Zuckerberg

Scale AI, in which META has a 49 percent stake, uses a platform called Outlier to carry out the tasks. The company has taken in experts from multiple fields to exploit their knowledge to feed data into artificial intelligence models across multiple areas of study. However, workers have said that they are being made to scrap the personal data of individuals from social media, which seems to have nothing to do with training high-level systems.

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Taskers Are the Glue That’s Holding AI Systems Together

Taskers are the human labor that keeps AI models fed with information that can allow them to generate data and images. This entails scraping information from the internet, which includes, but is not limited to, copyrighted material that can be found online.

Everything from social media accounts to art and literature that has been posted online is up for grabs for these machines to be trained. Workers have claimed to tag people’s photos by name, and even establish their relationships with other people in the photo.

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Porn, dog poo and social media snaps: the ‘taskers’ scraping the internet for Meta-owned AI firm



Scale AI gig workers describe desperation of using people’s personal profiles and copyrighted work to train AIhttps://t.co/aoz4nSX5SM — Noxi (@June4th) April 7, 2026 Source: X/@June4th An X user shares The Guardian's article about Scale AI.

Speaking to The Guardian, a contractor stated, "I don't think people quite understood that there'd be somebody on a desk in a random state, looking at your [social media] profile, using it to generate AI data."

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However, most of these taskers are desperate to earn a living, a situation that has been made worse in many industries with the very machines that the people end up training. Another contractor, while speaking to news outlet, noted, "A lot of us were really desperate. Many people really needed this job, myself included, and really tried to make the best of a bad situation."

Scale AI's Source Contradicts Claims Made by Contractors

Among the many tasks handed to them to train the machine, some of the contractors suggested that they were asked to label users’ ages across multiple pictures and arrange them on the basis of age. A Scale AI source that spoke to The Guardian, however, was not aware of any such task. The source also claimed that accounts set to private are not scrapped.

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Why would ScaleAI, a company with Pentagon contracts, be doing this particular task? pic.twitter.com/z8IqfTORw6 — @mrgunn ⏸️ (@mrgunn) April 7, 2026 Source: X/@mrgunn A post on X expresses concern regarding the work being done by Scale AI.