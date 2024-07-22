Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max > House of the Dragon Alyn of Hull Is More Than Just the Man Who Saved Corlys Velaryon in 'House of the Dragon' Rhaenys commented to Alyn about how beautiful his mother must have been before she died in Episode 4. By Sara Belcher Jul. 21 2024, Published 10:08 p.m. ET Source: HBO

This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6. The Velaryons, and Lord Corlys specifically, have a special attachment to the sea in House of the Dragon. The elder Velaryon seems to have a soft spot for one of the men aboard his ship: Alyn of Hull. The sailor previously saved Lord Corlys's life during a battle at the Stepstones — a debt Lord Corlys doesn't seem quite ready to forget.

It's clear Corlys feels beholden to Alyn, though it may not be because of his heroic salvation of the sea snake. In an exchange between his brother, Addam, the other brother seems to suggest that there's more than just admiration and respect between the two. Are they related?

Alyn of Hull is one of Corlys Velaryon's illegitimate children.

Children born outside of a royal marriage aren't particularly rare in Westeros, but it seems that Alyn doesn't want to draw special attention to his real parentage. The sailor wears cloth tied around his head while working on the docks, and in an exchange with his brother, we see him shaving off the fuzz growing on his scalp — hair that seems to have a blond hue. Alyn tells his brother he doesn't want his men "to get the wrong idea," suggesting that he knows there's some familial resemblance.

Before her death in Episode 4, Rhaenys also commented on Alyn's appearance, begrudgingly admitting that his mother must've been a very beautiful woman. Though it's never outright admitted, it seems that both Alyn and Addam are sons to Corlys — or, at least, that's what the House of Dragon producers are trying to lead viewers to believe. Addam clearly wants for the luxury of the royals, pointing out to his brother how close he could be to it.

"You saved his life, brother," Addam says as Alyn shaves his head. "Do you never think about what could be ours? Or yours, anyway. The riches, servants, the Driftwood Throne." But Alyn is insistent that those days will never come, stating, "The Sea Snake would sooner have high tide claimed by the sea than call us his sons."

In the book, Fire & Blood, both brothers bore a striking resemblance to Corlys, though House of the Dragon only gives Alyn blond hair. Their mother, Marilda of Hull, told the boys that Laenor Velaryon, Corlys's son and Rhaenyra's first husband, was actually their father, though his sexual preferences leave this tidbit debated. As Laenor exited the show in Season 1 following the death of his lover, its more likely viewers will see their connection to Corlys unfold.