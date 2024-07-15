Jacaeyrs's Fate Is Already Sealed in 'House of the Dragon' (SPOILERS)

This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 5 of House of the Dragon. Rhaenyra's oldest son, Jacaerys Velaryon, has made himself a key part of the Dance of the Dragons. Following the loss of Rhaenys, Jace flies to Eyrie to ask the Arryns to side with the blacks, offering dragon protection for their allegiance.

Upon returning to Dragonstone and meeting with his mother, Jacaerys suggests inviting some of the illegitimate Targaryen heirs to become dragon riders to help them in the war -- and this will become a game-changing move in House of the Dragons. But just like the rest of the characters we've seen on-screen, the brutal civil war is likely to take his life. So how does Jace die?

Source: HBO

Jacaerys dies in the bloodiest battle in the Dance of the Dragons.

Unfortunately, despite being Rhaenyra's appointed heir to the Iron Throne, Jace will not see the end of the Dance of the Dragons. Though we have not seen his fate on House of the Dragon, the book, Fire & Blood, details the boy's fate. During the Battle of the Gullet, which took place on the sea as retaliation for the blockade at Blackwater Bay, Jacaerys meets his fate.

He and four other new dragon riders flew into the battle, attempting to take down the fleet of Triarchy ships that had finally answered Otto Hightower's call for aid. Unfortunately, it was during this battle that Jacaerys was downed. After his dragon, Vermax, flew too low, Jacaerys was forced to leap off his dragon's saddle, joining the battle without his dragon. Not long after leaving his fallen dragon, Jacaerys was felled, taking arrows from Myrish crossbowmen.