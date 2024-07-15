Explaining That Confusing 'House of the Dragon' Scene Between Daemon And His Mom (SPOILERS)

This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 5 of House of the Dragon. The Dance of the Dragons has had an awfully bloody start, with significant casualties and injuries on both sides. Rhaenys was the first big loss for the blacks, while King Aegon is incapacitated (and temporarily replaced by Aemond) from the Battle at Rook's Rest.

Article continues below advertisement

Daemon, though, is still holding down the fort at Harrenhal, trying to raise an army as a distraction for the fight he had with Rhaenyra before leaving. There's also a particularly confusing scene between Daemon and his mom, who has long been dead.

Source: HBO

Article continues below advertisement

Did Daemon sleep with his mother in 'House of the Dragon'?

In a scene from Episode 5, viewers see Daemon have another odd hallucination in which he shares an intimate moment with another blond woman. The two share some steamy exchanges while the woman whispers niceties into Daemon's ear, only for her to finish the hallucination by calling Daemon "my favorite son." Incest isn't uncommon in the Game of Thrones universe, considering Daemon is now married to his niece, but the implications of this scene are still particularly shocking.

Though she is never referred to by name, it's likely this was a hallucination of Daemon's mother, Alyssa Targaryen. House of the Dragon viewers haven't seen her portrayed just yet, though she has been referenced numerous times throughout the series. Considering Daemon seems to be having a series of hallucinations about the various women in his life, it's not a hard connection for the struggling prince to come to.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO

Daemon's mom died when he was only three.

Though we don't currently have many details about Daemon's relationship with his mother before her death, we do know that she wasn't around for much of his life. Alyssa died when Daemon was only three, not long after giving birth to Daemon and Viserys's younger brother, Aegon. Ageon also died before his first birthday, leaving just Viserys and Daemon.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their short time together, House of the Dragon viewers even see VIserys proclaim that Daemon was their mother's famous in Season 1. After Daemon returned to Kings Landing from the War for the Stepstones, he and Viserys argue over their mother, only for Viserys to maintain that Daemon was her favorite. There's no clear evidence, either in the book or in the show, to suggest that they were particularly close, but it's clear Daemon still has pretty strong feelings about her.

Source: HBO

Article continues below advertisement

Based on her description in the book, Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin, Alyssa was a bit of a tomboy, preferring to do anything that wasn't particularly ladylike. She ultimately married her brother, Baelon, and they were inseparable for the entirety of their time together. After Alyssa died following the birth of Aegon, it's said that Baelon did not remarry or take on a new mistress, seeming to mourn the loss of his wife until his own death.