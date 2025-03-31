Did Elon Musk Really Offer WNBA Superstar Caitlin Clark a Check for $10 Million? Caitlin Clark doesn't need Elon Musk's approval or money. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated March 31 2025, 2:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@caitlinclark22; Mega

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for a lot of things, but a love of sports isn't on that list. In 2014, he told the German car magazine Auto Bild that he loves drinking Diet Coke and at one point would drink at least eight cans a day. He never really drinks water and confessed to having quite the sweet tooth. When it came to exercise, he occasionally lifted weights and hit the treadmill, but only a couple times a week at best.

Six years later, Elon was a guest on Joe Rogan's podcast where he shared that things have apparently gotten worse in the health department. "To be totally frank, I wouldn't exercise at all if I could," he said. Based on his aversion to anything resembling any sort of physical activity, it's hard to believe that Elon would have any interest in the WNBA. It would be even stranger if he offered one of their best players a wild amount of money. Did Caitlin Clark get a big check from Elon?

Source: Instagram/@caitlinclark22; Mega

Is the Caitlin Clark offer from Elon real? Let's check some facts.

Back in June 2024, a post on Esspots.com claimed that Elon was cutting Caitlin a check for $10 million. According to the article, this was an endorsement deal inspired by the guard's athletic prowess. The piece claimed that the "endorsement not only highlights Clark’s growing influence in the sports world but also underscores the evolving nature of athlete sponsorships in the age of social media and tech magnates." A social media post regarding this announcement was referenced but not linked to.

It's always important to check one's sources. According to the Esspots "About Me" section, the website is "your one-stop destination for satirical news and commentary about the United States of America." Much of their content revolves around Elon and appears to have an anti-woke agenda. You'd be hard-pressed to find a piece that doesn't contain "woke" or "wokeness" in the headline.

The fake Caitlin offer from Elon continues to circulate online.

In a since-deleted post from Chef Andrew Gruel's Facebook page, the right-wing commentator and former Food Network judge shared the same rumor about Elon giving Caitlin a whopping $10 million in March 2025. He claimed that Elon shared this on X, writing in a post, "I support you, Caitlin Clark." In the comments, Chef Gruel linked to an article from a deeply mysterious website with zero credibility.