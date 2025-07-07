A Viral TikTok From a Former Houston Official Claims Camp Mystic Was for White People Only "They don't even have a token Asian. They don't have a token Black person." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 7 2025, 12:12 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@sades_world8

Following the devastating floods that ripped through central Texas in July 2025, Americans are learning more about the summer camp at the center of the tragic event. Camp Mystic was hit hard by the disaster, which resulted in the loss of dozens of girls and counselors. Haunting images from the all-girl summer camp show dirty, discarded stuffed animals and possessions in cabins that were completely destroyed by the flash floods.

In a statement on its website, Camp Mystic wrote, "Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly." The website shows a camp that seems like it would be a joy to visit. There are photos of campers horseback riding, canoeing, and forming friendships that will probably last a lifetime. These campers have a lot in common, including the color of their skin. Is this a whites-only camp? One woman says yes.

Is Camp Mystic a whites-only camp?

A viral TikTok from a former Houston Food Insecurity Board member is alleging that Camp Mystic is racist. Sade Perkins, who goes by @sades_world 8 on TikTok, shared footage of the floods before saying she was probably going to be canceled for claiming this was a whites-only camp. "They don't even have a token Asian. They don't have a token Black person," she says in the video.

Sade goes on to allege that this is a conservative camp that will not allow any non-white people in. Her reasons for bringing this up revolve around the idea that if the victims were not white, the same people praying for their safety would be calling for non-white girls to be deported. She also accuses parents of the girls attending the camp of knowing it's just for white people, going so far as to suggest that's why they chose it.

Absolutely no one in the comments supports what Sade is saying. In fact, most were horrified by her allegations. Several people commented that they went to Camp Mystic and are not white. "Yes, it is majority white girls, but it’s not all white girls," replied one TikToker. "This is not about race. This is about dead and missing children. I hope you get the help and attention you so desperately need."

Sade's TikTok was shared to X by Carmine Sabia, a conservative journalist. The Houston Mayor's Office replied writing, "The comments shared on social media are deeply inappropriate and have no place in a decent society, especially as families grieve the confirmed deaths and the ongoing search for the missing." They added that Sade was appointed to the City’s Food Insecurity Board in 2023. Her term expired in January 2025. She will not be reappointed and will be permanently removed from the board.

Is Camp Mystic a religious camp?

Camp Mystic is a Christian camp that was founded in 1926. According to its website, Camp Mystic "provide[s] young girls with a wholesome Christian atmosphere in which they can develop outstanding personal qualities and self-esteem." This includes learning how to be a better person and growing spiritually.

