Is David Muir Leaving ABC? Rumors of His Possible Departure Surface Online David Muir has been with ABC since 2003 — but is he leaving? By Allison DeGrushe Published May 13 2025, 11:51 a.m. ET

Since joining ABC in 2003, journalist David Muir has become a prominent figure at the network. Over the years, he climbed through the ranks to become the anchor of ABC World News Tonight and co-anchor of the news magazine 20/20.

Throughout his career, David has even earned numerous accolades, including multiple Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards, for his outstanding national and international reporting. But recently, speculation has been swirling — is he preparing to leave ABC? Here's everything we know so far.

So, is David Muir leaving ABC?

As of May 2025, there's no evidence that David Muir is leaving ABC. The well-respected journalist has made no announcements about a potential departure, and he continues to anchor ABC World News Tonight and 20/20 and report major stories to audiences around the country.

On May 12, 2025, David appeared on the evening broadcast as usual, covering significant developments like a temporary U.S.-China tariff truce and the latest in the high-profile federal trial involving disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. For now, he remains fully engaged in his anchor and reporting duties, both nationally and internationally.

Is David Muir leaving ABC News? — Geri Elsasser @228pisces (@228pisces) October 25, 2024

Rumors about David Muir's alleged departure began circulating in late 2024 after a brief absence in August, when weekend anchors Whit Johnson and Linsey Davis stepped in. However, he later shared vacation photos from Italy, confirming it was simply a scheduled break from work.

Speculation intensified after a YouTube video claimed the New York native was leaving ABC. The video, which gained popularity on social media, appeared to use AI-generated content and manipulated imagery, further undermining its credibility. No legitimate sources have confirmed any plans for his exit, so it seems David is sticking around for a little bit longer!

What is David Muir's salary at ABC?

Seeing as David Muir has been a part of ABC for over 20 years, it's no surprise that he's earning a substantial salary. Over the years, he has taken on multiple high-profile roles at the network, including anchoring ABC World News Tonight and co-anchoring 20/20, making him one of the most recognizable faces in American broadcast journalism.

With that level of responsibility and visibility, David's compensation clearly reflects the value he brings to the network. According to Celebrity Net Worth, David reportedly earns an impressive $8 million per year. While that's certainly a massive salary, it aligns with the demands of his role, his many journalistic achievements, and his continued impact on ABC's news coverage! Plus, given the dedication that David shows night after night, many viewers would argue he’s more than earned it.