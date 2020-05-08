Here's the Real Story 'Den of Thieves' Is Based On

Viewers loved this film so much that a sequel was ordered, much to the relief of the film's cast. "It's an experience that I don't want to end," Gerard Butler said shortly after the first film's release.

Luckily, it didn't have to. Den of Thieves 2 moves away from L.A., but doesn't move away from retelling real stories. The sequel is "based on the Antwerp diamond exchange heist of 2003," Gerard said to Screen Rant.

"It's about, on the character side, it's about the blurring of lines between the sides. And sort of an examination of all the people involved in this world and how they are much closer in terms of their character and who they are."