Need the Twist Ending From 'Dangerous Lies' Explained? Here’s What You Missed

Netflix's new Windfall remake stars Riverdale's own Camila Mendes as the sole heir to the lofty estate of a man she'd only been taking care of for a few months before his passing. But Dangerous Lies promises just as many twists and turns as your average mystery thriller.

But if you're not good with plot twists or you want to make sure you catch every little detail in this movie, these are all of the spoilers you need to know to understand the movie's shocking ending.