Is the History Channel's Hit Series, 'Forged in Fire,' Ending After Season 8?By Shannon Raphael
Jun. 3 2021, Published 1:26 p.m. ET
On each episode of Forged in Fire, four talented smiths utilize various metalworking equipment pieces to create blades. One artisan is eliminated in each round, and the two who make it to the final one can turn their blades into functional weapons. The winner of every episode receives a $10,000 prize.
Since it first premiered in 2015, the History Channel series has become a beloved hit. Nearly 200 episodes have aired thus far, but some viewers are concerned that the show might be ending after Season 8.
Is 'Forged in Fire' ending?
Viewers tend to love unscripted reality competition shows with consistent formats, so it's no surprise that Forged in Fire has become a top hit for the History Channel.
The show has also allowed a multitude of blacksmiths the opportunity to showcase their craft, and it's given them all platforms to grow their businesses.
Season 8 debuted in November of 2020 and, though the season is still airing, many fans want to know if it will continue.
In comparison to past seasons, the ratings have dropped for Season 8 of Forged in Fire, according to ShowBuzzDaily.
However, the History Channel has not announced whether Forged in Fire has been renewed for a ninth season. The network has also not indicated the Season 8 will be the final one for the competition show.
The History Channel did ask fans for input regarding the tasks that will be featured in the 200th episode of the series. This special episode has yet to receive an official air date (the 188th episode will air on June 9).
The push for more episodes is promising for the future of the show, but fans are still awaiting a Season 9 order.
Will the judges return if 'Forged in Fire' is renewed for Season 9?
Though the competition format on Forged in Fire has largely remained the same over the years, the judging panel on the History series has changed slightly.
The current experts featured on Season 8 are Mastersmith James "J." Neilson, contestant-turned-judge Ben Abbott, swordsmith David Baker, and weapons tester Doug Marcaida.
American Bladesmith Society (ABS) Master Jason Knight left the show after Season 4 to focus on his own work.
Since the contestants change on every episode, viewers have grown attached to the judges and their rapport with one another. While fans may want the panel to stay the same in a potential ninth season, there's no clarity yet about who would come back.
Because Forged in Fire has not yet been officially renewed for Season 9, it's unclear if all of the aforementioned judges would return to the show.
However, considering the fact that the judging panel has been consistent for several seasons in a row, it's unlikely that there would be any major changes if the show does get picked up.
Grady Powell, who took over the hosting duties from Wil Willis in Season 8, has also not publicly discussed his future on Forged in Fire.
Forged in Fire airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on the History Channel.