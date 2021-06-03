Is the History Channel's Hit Series, 'Forged in Fire,' Ending After Season 8?

On each episode of Forged in Fire, four talented smiths utilize various metalworking equipment pieces to create blades. One artisan is eliminated in each round, and the two who make it to the final one can turn their blades into functional weapons. The winner of every episode receives a $10,000 prize.

Since it first premiered in 2015, the History Channel series has become a beloved hit. Nearly 200 episodes have aired thus far, but some viewers are concerned that the show might be ending after Season 8.