Here's What Happens to the Meat on 'Forged in Fire' After It Gets Sliced

Even though the meat is being donated to places that need it, many of us are asking if it’s actually necessary for the show. It can feel grotesque to watch raw pig carcasses being sliced through purely for blade-making entertainment.

On the other hand, Forged in Fire is a show that pays tribute to a medieval art. Blade making was initially used to forge swords and weapons. Now blade making is an art, but the blades should still be functional for their initial purpose, which was to slice through bodies of flesh and bone. The next closest thing to a human is an animal.

While chopping through meat may seem like the best way to test the Forged in Fire blades, with today’s technology, a replica of the textures and densities of an animal could probably be created instead of slicing the animals solely for entertainment value.

Watch new episodes of Forged in Fire every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on History.