These Are the Only Two Women to Ever Win First Place on 'Forged in Fire'

I don't know about you, but when I think of a blacksmith, I think of a burly, barrel-chested dude with huge hairy forearms and a beard, laboring over a fire as they use a gigantic hammer to bang out some metal. But that's because my knowledge comes solely from fantasy films and Middle Age-period TV shows.

But Forged in Fire has disproved that notion handily, although many fans of the show want to know if a woman has ever won first place on the program.