The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream on a Snow Day, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Snow days are tiny miracles that happen every so often during the winter when you're in school, and even sometimes when you're an adult with a job. But with all the streaming services out there, it's hard to make a decision about what should you watch when you have hours to kill, nowhere to be, and a comfy couch calling your name. So I've compiled a list. Here are the movies and the TV shows you should hunker down and watch on the next snow day based on your zodiac sign.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) Movie: 'Someone Great' (Netflix)

Source: Netflix

This winter season is all about messy, passionate relationships and getting down and dirty with your emotions for Sagittarius. That makes the Netflix breakup movie Someone Great the greatest catalyst for a much-needed cry-fest. Gina Rodriguez sheds enough tears in this movie for you to fill up an ocean and send your own sadness out to sea.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) TV Show: 'Fleabag' (Amazon Prime)

Source: BBC

Speaking of emotions, no one writes about them more sharply and impressively than Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Fleabag is a masterful tale of grief and love, and bingeing it might be just what you need, Sagittarius, to pick yourself up and finally move forward.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) Movie: 'Obvious Child' (Netflix)

Source: A24

Capricorn, 'tis the season for taking control of your life! Professionally and personally, this will be a winter of organizing your life to make sure the new year is a fresh and refreshing start. Jenny Slate vehicle Obvious Child seems on its surface to be about a woman who loses control when she gets pregnant after a one-night stand, but it's really a heartwarming story of a woman realizing what she wants, what she needs, and how to get it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) TV Show: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (Amazon Prime)

Source: Amazon

No one on television is quite as in charge of her own destiny as Midge Maisel, so press play on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on the next snow day, Capricorn. She's large and in charge and hell-bent to make her own way in the world, just like you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) Movie: 'Noelle' (Disney Plus)

Source: Disney

Smile, Aquarius! This season is all about feeling good and making space for your creativity. If you have a snow day, pop on Noelle, the Disney Plus Christmas movie starring Anna Kendrick. She's got the spirit and the spunk to inspire you to follow your bliss and get cracking on some of those DIY projects you've had on the back burner.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) TV Show: 'Making It' (Hulu)

Source: NBC

NBC's Making It, which you can binge on Hulu, is absolutely delightful thanks to cohosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, and it is sure to provide all the creative energy you need to spark some great decor and project ideas. A snow day at home can really make you look at your living space differently. Time to get gluing and sanding and painting, I say!

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20) Movie: 'Marriage Story' (Netflix)

Source: Netflix

I regret to inform you, Pisces, that the perfect movie for you to watch on your next snow day is Marriage Story. This winter is your opportunity to indulge your feelings and face the conflicts you've been avoiding until now, and a raw, emotional story like this will help trigger that in you. Call up that estranged friend, write a letter to someone you love. Take a break from relationships and find yourself again.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20) TV Show: 'The End of the F**king World' (Netflix)

Source: Clerkenwell Films

The End of the F**king World is funny and dark and full of id, little ego. This makes it the perfect thing to stream into your brain. Full of raw, untamed emotion, this show is unlike any other, and it will help bring out the real you this holiday season.

Aries (March 21 – Apr. 19) Movie: 'Midsommar' (Amazon)

Source: A24

You are radiating some very intense energy this winter season, Aries. For all intents and purposes, you are the sun. A ball of white light, the center of the universe. The way to harness and release that energy is to watch Midsommar. Sure, it's billed as a horror movie, but it's really the uplifting tale of a woman discovering her power. And that's exactly what you need right now.

Aries (March 21 – Apr. 19) TV Show: 'The Great British Bake-Off' (Netflix)

Source: BBC Studios

The Great British Bake-Off (or Baking Show, if you're in the U.S.) is that perfect mix of positivity and ruthless competition. It's exactly the energy you are bursting with, Aries, so get bingeing and let this show fill your veins with positive power and growth.

Taurus (Apr. 20 – May 20) Movie: 'Jiro Dreams of Sushi' (Netflix)

Source: Magnolia Pictures

You crave knowledge, Taurus, and you can't wait to learn something new this winter. Take a class in something you've always wanted to learn about, but on that day you're stuck at home, watch Jiro Dreams of Sushi, the fascinating documentary about one of the world's most lauded sushi chefs. The level of expertise displayed in this movie will inspire you to go soak up some new knowledge yourself.

Taurus (Apr. 20 – May 20) TV Show: 'One Day at a Time' (Netflix)

Source: Sony Pictures Television

One Day at a Time is hilarious and heartfelt, but it's also socially progressive and full of fantastic performances. It's the perfect show for you to binge this winter, Taurus. It's the ultimate combo of entertainment and compassion, which is your sweet spot right now.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Movie: 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' (Disney Plus)

Source: Disney

Gemini, this winter season isn't without its challenges for you. Conflicts may arise in your personal or professional life. That's why you should take time out to indulge in the ultimate tale of good vs. evil. All the Star Wars movies are on Disney Plus, but we suggest watching The Force Awakens if only for the steadfast and determined Rey. She'll guide you through this tough time.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) TV Show: 'New Girl' (Netflix)

Source: 20th Television

While you're dealing with those you care about bickering and fighting, you've got to worry about you. And one way to do that is to binge New Girl on Netflix. Jess and Nick and Winston and Schmidt always argue and get into messes, but at the end of the day, they care about each other and make up. And that's the pattern you need to remind yourself of right now. Not to mention, it's laugh-out-loud funny, and you're going to need a giggle sesh.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Movie: 'Dumplin'' (Netflix)

Source: Netflix

You may have been dealing with some relationship drama for some time, Cancer. But this winter is all about stepping away from all the noise and rediscovering your self-confidence. Luckily, Dumplin' is the perfect movie to help you get there. This pageant story is unlike any other out there. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll sing a lot of Dolly Parton.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) TV Show: 'Sex Education' (Netflix)

Source: Eleven Film

Similarly, Netflix's Sex Education is all about trying to come into your own and discovering who you really are. These characters are in high school, but this experience extends way beyond school hallways, making it super relatable. Plus, Gillian Anderson is in it, and she's the pinnacle of confidence...and hotness.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22) Movie: 'A Simple Favor' (Hulu)

Source: Lionsgate

Leo, you've been dreaming about making a big change, reigniting some lost spark in your life. A Simple Favor will — hoo boy — do just that. Whatever you think this movie is, it is not that. Blake Lively's suits alone will make you want to change up your entire wardrobe.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22) TV Show: 'Tidying Up with Marie Kondo' (Netflix)

Source: Netflix

Perhaps the change you're craving can only come to you once you've tidied your life, Marie Kondo style. Turn on Tidying Up as you tidy up your life! Once you've purged everything that doesn't spark joy, you'll be ready for that big alteration.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) Movie: 'Let It Snow' (Netflix)

Source: Netflix

Love is the word of the season for you, Virgo, so Netflix's Christmas romance, Let It Snow, is the movie you should watch on your next snow day. It might inspire you to make the first move with someone you've been pining after, or maybe it will put a little extra sparkle in your eye when you look at your partner.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) TV Show: 'Russian Doll' (Netflix)

Source: Netflix

Russian Doll is the supernatural, Groundhog Day-esque show you are totally craving right now, Virgo. It's not quite a romance, but the strong connection between the two main characters is the kind of intimacy you need.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) Movie: 'About Time' (Netflix)

Source: Universal Pictures

Oh Libra. You might be going through a rough time with your friends and family right now. You need to watch Richard Curtis' time travel romance About Time to remind you of the strength of your bonds and infuse a little fun back into your life. You deserve that smile! And don't worry. The clouds are in the process of clearing.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) TV Show: 'Queer Eye' (Netflix)

Source: Netflix

As those clouds clear, Libra, you might notice things around you that aren't helping you be your best self. It's time to binge Queer Eye, watch others make the necessary changes to feel like themselves, and think about what you can do to get back to that place.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) Movie: 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' (Netflix)

Source: Netflix

Self-care is the name of the game for you this season, Scorpio. You've been feeling fun and flirty, so lean into it. Watch To All the Boys I've Loved Before to inspire you to go after what you want romantically. You won't regret it. You may not know exactly where things are going, but it's time to embrace the uncertainty!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) TV Show: 'Parks and Recreation' (Netflix)

Source: NBC