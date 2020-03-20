Logo
We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Humor
aries-season-memes-1553117652372.png
Source: twitter

Aries Season Is Upon Us and We're Lowkey Afraid

By

Hide your kids and hide your wife, it's officially Aries season and we don't know if we're ready. It's true that Pisces season lasted an unusually long time and that everyone and their mother ended up somehow celebrating their birthdays in March. But it's finally time to move forward!

And that means the memes are coming — because what's a better way to mark the passing of time? Send these to your March 21-April 19 friends, or to the friends of yours who fear the Aries wrath (which would be the Taurus, Aries and Libras of the group). 

In the off-chance you can't figure out your friends' birthdays or which ones of them are Aries, we've found a trick that works pretty flawlessly (you're welcome). Think of the baddest, bossiest, most confrontational friends you have and then subtract all the known Leos from that group.

That should leave you with your favorite Aries friends, who, you can trust, are already going off about it being Aries season. Send them these memes to stoke their fire and congratulate them for being born.

1. Us when we learned that Pisces season was finally over, but a fire sign was up next.

aries-season-memes-1-1553178923322.png
Source: instagram

1. Their wrath is so much worse now that they're forced to self-isolate right now.

Source: instagram

1. If you can't figure out an Aries' traits, here are all their many sides.

aries-season-memes-2-1553179089117.png
Source: instagram

Bonkers how incredibly accurate this is, tbqh.

1. Seriously, I can think of four people off the top of my head this applies to. Test their wrath, tell an Aries off and tell us how that goes.

aries-season-memes-5-1553179296517.png
Source: instagram

1. Why go for the chill road when an Aries' whole brand is being confrontational and in your face?

aries-season-memes-3-1553179307596.png
Source: instagramv

1. The rest of the signs don't get it, but you do you, Aries.

aries-season-memes-4-1553179315541.png
Source: instagram

1. Don't worry, they'll find a way to make this Aries season just as chaotic as usual.

aries-season-1584738520377.png
Source: Twitter


1. But while we know they'll be OK, just remember to check in on them occassionally.

1. Not to out myself, but I feel like this one applies to Geminis as well.

aries-season-memes-6-1553179661011.png
Source: instagram

1. Ever try to date an Aries? Yeah, us neither.

aries-season-memes-8-1553179699518.png
Source: instagram

1. But honestly, while they're chaotic, they're one of the best signs to be with.

1. Does anyone else think that some astrology memes just apply to every sign?

aries-season-memes-7-1553179738216.png
Source: instagram

1. OK, now we're talking.

aries-season-memes-9-1553179894342.png
Source: instagram

1. We almost spat out our coffee from how accurate this is.

aries-season-memes-10-1553179914735.png
Source: instagram

1. You thought you could contain your Aries friends with a quarantine. Think again.

aries-season2-1584738676354.png
Source: twitter

1. Aries, Leos and Sag, go get in formation.

aries-season-memes-11-1553179926355.png
Source: instagram

1. This image alone makes me not want to provoke a fire sign.

aries-season-memes-12-1553180539099.png
Source: instagram

1. Actually, let's just move the whole season to post-COVID-19.

1. OK we're crying at how real this is.

aries-season-memes-13-1553180571920.png
Source: instagram

1. You just have to accept that every Aries is bad at apologizing.

aries-season3-1584738893176.png
Source: twitter

1. But the only thing better than one Aries is two.

1. It's so useful to keep Aries around, they're always the biggest cheerleaders.

aries-season-memes-14-1553180608125.png
Source: instagram

1. Even a quarantine can't cancel Aries season.

1. Between a rock and a hard place, indeed.

aries-season-memes-15-1553180634008.png
Source: instagram

1. OK I had to check and the Fonz is a Scorpio, but this one applies to Scorpios as well.

aries-season-memes-16-1553180681328.png
Source: instagram

1. The more I think about it, the more I think Aries and Cancers could fall in love with each other within the first 5 minutes of meeting.

aries-season-memes-17-1553180754915.png
Source: instagram

1. Like the Cardi meme, but more of a throwback.

aries-season-memes-18-1553180793365.png
Source: instagram

1. Let's play this game at the next Aries birthday party.

aries-season-memes-20-1553180821603.png
Source: instagram

More from Distractify:

Did We Get Our Wish? Roaring Twenties Memes Compare Present-Day to Prohibition Era

These No Sports Memes Are Just What We Need to Get Through March Sadness

These 50 TikTok Memes Might Make You Finally Stop Hating TikTok