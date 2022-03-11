Sometimes people are simply living their best lives when someone with a camera comes by and changes things forever. Because of the nature of social media, regular people go viral all the time either as a meme or in a video that takes over the internet. And some of the most shared content happens when the person in the post isn't even aware someone is watching them.This exact situation happened to a guy in March 2022. A short clip of him on TikTok dancing at a Mardi Gras parade has gone viral. The original video has more than 27 million views and over four million likes. Dubbed the "Thinking With My D" guy, people have loved seeing him have a great time. But who is the guy behind the shades, and how does he feel about his internet fame?Who Is the "Thinking With My D" TikTok Guy?It turns out the "Thinking With My D" guy is named Steven Barbosa, and he only has four videos posted on his TikTok at the time of publication. According to Daily Dot, he was at Mardi Gras in Lafayette, La. dancing along to a song called "Thinking With My Dick" by Kevin Gates that was featured on his 2013 mixtape "Stranger Than Fiction."The person who took the video of Steven is a photographer named John E. Weatherhall III. He told Daily Dot that he was passing by on a float when he saw Steven out in the crowd and started recording. He said he's "overwhelmed" by all the attention his video has gotten.\n\n"I’ve always wanted my hometown to be recognized," John said. "My goal has always been to document the area I grew up in and capture moments like Steven’s rapping so that people can look back on them years from now."Does the "Thinking With My D" Guy know he's TikTok famous?Steven is aware of his newfound fame. He's commented on the original video and John has responded. "Mardi Gras is a vibe! I was feelin it," Steven wrote. John replied saying that Kevin Gates should bring him on stage with him the next time he performs in the area.According to Daily Dot, Steven was actually given tickets to a Kevin Gates concert that's supposed to take place in April 2022. His label, Bread Winners' Association, even posted the viral TikTok on their Instagram with the caption "#Mood all 2022."Steve reposted the viral video to his own TikTok account where it's continued to get likes and comments. Not only has he gotten millions of views on his other videos, but lots of women are in his comments section.Plenty of people think Steven is a good-looking guy and they aren't afraid to let him know. One of his first videos is of him with his partner. The caption says, "I love you #forever" and the audio talks about soulmates. So he might not be available, ladies!