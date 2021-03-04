Out With Coach Rick and in With Coach Nick on 'The Goldbergs'

After the sixth season of The Goldbergs, Nick Mellor has become the new coach at William Penn. However, his role appears to be somewhat smaller than Coach Rick's, at least for now.

Bill is most known as a WWE champion. He began fighting in the WWE over 20 years ago, and has since become a star, especially due to an undefeated streak he had in 1997 to 1998. Bill was also a professional football player for several teams, but his football career was cut short by an injury, so naturally the next place to go would be wrestling.

Funnily enough, Bill is not related to the actual Goldberg family that The Goldbergs is based on, according to his Fandom Wiki. However, he is proud of his Jewish heritage, and even once refused to wrestle on Yom Kippur, one of the Jewish high holidays.

Watch The Goldbergs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.