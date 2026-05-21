Is HELOC for Debt Consolidation a Smart Financial Move? With consumer debt and interest rates continuing to rise, homeowners should be aware of all of their financial options. By Distractify Staff Published May 21 2026, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

Rising consumer debt and interest rates in the US have prompted many to consider using financial tools, such as a HELOC for debt consolidation. This development comes as little surprise, given that, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, household debt balances in the US reached $18.8 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

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Of course, no debt management tool is without its risks, meaning a HELOC (Home Equity Line of Credit) may not be for everyone. To determine whether opening a HELOC is the right choice for your financial circumstances, you’ll need to consider how a HELOC works, what its pros and cons are, and whether you would qualify for one.

What Is a HELOC for Debt Consolidation?

A HELOC is a revolving line of credit secured by your home’s equity, i.e., the difference between what your home is worth and what you owe on your mortgage. HELOCs consist of two periods: a draw period and a repayment period.

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The draw period, which typically lasts around 10 years, is the period during which borrowers can take draws (loans) and make interest-only payments. Meanwhile, the repayment period, which usually spans 20 years, is the time during which borrowers repay their outstanding balance. Importantly, borrowers cannot take draws from their HELOC once the draw period ends.

Many homeowners use a HELOC to combine multiple credit card balances into a single monthly payment, thereby consolidating their loans for easier management.

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In practice, this process starts with a homeowner assessing their home equity. If it is high enough (minimum 15–20%) and the homeowner meets other requirements, they can apply for a HELOC. After securing the loan, they can use it to pay off their existing debts, consolidating multiple lines of credit and simplifying repayment.

The Pros and Cons of HELOCs

HELOCs are particularly practical for those with multiple credit cards with APRs above ~18%, as HELOCs tend to have lower interest rates (~8% on average) that can reduce interest payments. Beyond this benefit, HELOC lenders also tend to offer flexible borrowing options, allowing borrowers to choose what fits their monthly budget and long-term goals.

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Additionally, since most borrowers use HELOCs to consolidate their loans, they end up making single monthly payments, avoiding the challenges that can come with paying off multiple lines of credit at once.

Despite these benefits, there are some important risks HELOCs impose that homeowners should carefully consider, the most notable of which is that HELOCs use a homeowner’s house as collateral. Depending on the specific HELOC loan a borrower takes, they may have to contend with interest rates that rise or fall in tandem with the broader market.

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It is also important to keep in mind that although HELOCs consolidate debt, they are themselves a form of debt that can be mismanaged without proper financial discipline. This issue is further complicated by the fact that the debts they extend may increase total interest unless a homeowner makes extra payments to reduce the principal.

Final Considerations

Using a HELOC for debt consolidation can be a valuable option for homeowners with significant equity, high-interest debt, strong financial discipline, and stable income, as these factors may help them secure a HELOC at a lower interest rate. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for those with unstable income, little equity, or financial struggles stemming from spending habits.

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When looking for a HELOC, homeowners should consider interest rate trends, loan terms and fees, repayment strategies, and their financial goals before making any final decisions. Not all HELOCs or HELOC lenders are the same, so it’s always worth shopping around to compare rates and policies to determine which ones best suit your unique financial situation.

As with any form of credit, a HELOC can be as beneficial as it can be harmful, depending on how it is used. To make the most of what a HELOC has to offer, homeowners should carefully assess their financial standing and what they could gain or lose by getting one.

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