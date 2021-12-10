Is Jussie Smollett Going to Jail? Here's What We Know so Far

Is Jussie Smollett Going to Jail? Here's What We Know so FarBy Chris Barilla
Dec. 10 2021, Published 1:24 p.m. ET
The legal case that has surrounded Jussie Smollett since the beginning of 2019 has quite literally come to define the actor's public image today. As time went on, the situation grew more complicated and the eyes on Jussie turned from seeing him as a victim to seeing him as a perpetrator. Because of this, things turned rather dire, and now it appears as though the court has come to a decision regarding his fate.
So, is Jussie actually going to jail? Furthermore, if he were to go to jail, how much time incarcerated would he be facing? Keep reading for a breakdown of the actor's situation as it currently stands.
Is Jussie Smollett going to jail?
According to CNN, a judge in Chicago found Jussie guilty of five separate counts of disorderly conduct. These charges stem from him making false reports to police claiming to be a hate crime victim back in January of 2019.
It's not absolute whether or not Jussie will actually spend time behind bars, as the judge may very well opt to give him probation. However, the actor reportedly opened himself up to the possibility of serving jail time due to his damning testimony in court. When Jussie took the stand to defend himself, his recollection was assessed intensely, and apparently, the jury wasn't buying his defense.
"That verdict was a resounding message by the jury that, in fact, Mr. Smollett did exactly what we said he did," Special prosecutor Dan Webb said in a news conference right after the verdict was handed down.
Jussie remained unemotional as his verdict was read, staring straight ahead at the judge with his fingers interlaced on the table directly in front of him.
How much time is Jussie Smollett facing?
In the U.S. a disorderly conduct charge for a false crime report is considered a class 4 felony and is punishable by up to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine. He was convicted of five of these charges, meaning that he could spend upwards of 20 years behind bars. Jussie was acquitted on only one of the counts raised against him: felony disorderly conduct.
If the judge does decide to make an example of Jussie, which very well may happen considering the constant media attention that this case has received, the former Empire star will spend almost two decades behind bars in Illinois and face significant fines. His claims of falsely being attacked in 2019 cost Chicago police over $100,000 to investigate, as well as the manpower of 26 officers who spent roughly 3,000 hours combing through evidence.
A date for Jussie's sentencing hearing hasn't been set yet, so there are still no concrete details regarding when or if he will be given jail time, but given the intensity of his charges, things don't look too good for him.