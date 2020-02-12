We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
799f745c-0cc7-4f49-ae65-17bc101309eb-1581529027906.jpeg
Source: Getty Images

How Much Did Jussie Smollett Make on 'Empire'?

By

For a time, former Empire star Jussie Smollett seemed like he was on top of the world. He had a starring role in a hit TV show, and a bright future ahead of him. That all changed when Jussie claimed to have been the victim of a hate crime that left him badly injured, and it was then alleged that Jussie had faked the attack. 

What was Jussie’s salary on ‘Empire’?

Prior to the drama around his possible attack, Smollett played Jamal Lyon on Empire. Jamal was the middle son of hip-hop mogul Lucious Lyon on the show, and he was also an aspiring pop star. In addition to playing the part, Jussie also performed a number of songs during his time on the show. 