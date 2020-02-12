How Much Did Jussie Smollett Make on 'Empire'?

While his intention may have been to increase his salary, Jussie’s actions ended up getting him fired from the show altogether. On Feb. 11, Jussie was indicted by a grand jury on six counts of disorderly conduct. The charges came after, in January of 2019, the actor claimed that he had been attacked by two masked men at 2 am. The actor said that the pair beat him while using homophobic and racist slurs, and tied a noose around his neck before fleeing the scene.