'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett May Be Heading Back to Court in Alleged 'Hate Crime' Hoax

The case against Jussie Smollett is not officially closed. On Friday, June 21, a judge recommended that a special prosecutor needs to be appointed to investigate attorney Kimberly Foxx’s handling of the high-profile case after all charges were dropped against the Empire actor.

Chicago police charged Jussie with 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct after he was allegedly accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself and falsifying a police report. After pleading not guilty and maintaining his innocence following the January incident, Fox executives announced that there were “no plans” to bring the actor back for the sixth and final season of the popular show, Empire. As for what Jussie Smollett is doing now, it looks like the 36-year-old could be heading back to court.

A new video emerges of Jussie Smollet wearing a rope around his neck. On Monday, a new video was posted from Jussie’s unsealed case file containing a Chicago Police Department body cam of the actor still wearing the rope around his neck from the night of his reported attack. A reporter from ABC’s Chicago affiliate tweeted the controversial footage of the actor inside his apartment on the night the alleged crime took place.

He still has rope around his neck. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Fnp0jmo8Ra — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 24, 2019

In the video, the officer asks Jussie why he is still wearing the rope, to which the actor replied that he wanted the police to see it before he removed it. He adds: “There’s bleach on me, they poured bleach on me.” After, a member of Jussie’s management team asks the officers to turn off the body cam, which they do.

Jussie garnered public sympathy after he was reportedly attacked in a “hate crime” on Jan. 29 in Chicago. During the investigation into the alleged attack, Chicago police said the actor coordinated the assault and paid brothers brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo to attack him. Though, Jussie denies the assault was a hoax. On March 26, the attorney’s office dropped all charges against Jussie after he agreed to perform community service and give up his $10,000 bail.

Reports have surfaced claiming that Jussie staged the “hate crime” against himself over pay discrepancies with the Fox series Empire. The former TV star has kept a low profile since the January incident. While he continues to post on Instagram, he has disabled all comments.

Jussie Smollett used his brother’s name in DUI case. In 2007, Jussie reportedly pleaded no contest to giving police a false name in a DUI case. According to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, the actor provided police with the name of his brother, Jake, after he was stopped. The actor was charged with driving without a license, driving under the influence, and false impersonation.