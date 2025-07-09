Liam and Luna Exchanged Gunshots in 'B&B', but Is He the One Who Doesn’t Survive? "Let’s hope Finn is operating on Liam and Luna is gone." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 9 2025, 5:21 p.m. ET Source: CBS

The CBS hit soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful threw a major curveball at viewers during Season 38, Episode 202, which aired on July 7, 2025. Fans who’ve been truly invested in the characters watched as Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) were both shot and rushed into surgery, with everyone hoping they'd pull through.

Article continues below advertisement

And while Sheila was the third person hit, she only took a bullet to the foot, so she’s expected to be OK. But now, a spoiler suggests that one person doesn’t make it out of surgery. Since both Liam and Luna were the only ones viewers saw being wheeled in, fans are scrambling to figure out who doesn’t make it out. Is it Liam? Could this mean he’s leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

Is Liam leaving 'The Bold and the Beautiful'?

Source: CBS

All signs seem to point to Liam surviving the gunshot to the chest, fired by Luna, but that won’t officially be confirmed until the next few episodes air. If so, that would mean Luna is the one who doesn’t make it after taking a bullet to the stomach, shot by Liam. So it may seem Liam may not be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful after all.

Article continues below advertisement

Here’s a quick recap of what went down between the two before they both ended up in the hospital with their lives up in the air, plus a few clues that suggest Liam isn’t going anywhere.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

While at the beach house, a confrontation broke out between Luna and Steffy. As Luna pointed a gun at Steffy, Sheila tried to disarm her and ended up getting shot in the foot. Then Liam burst through the door, and in the chaos, Luna accidentally shot him in the chest. She tried to tell Steffy it was an accident, but quickly turned back to blaming her for the situation.

When it became clear Luna wasn’t backing down, Liam used what little strength he had left to wrestle the gun away. After a quick struggle, Luna started taunting him, insisting he wouldn’t shoot her. But surprise, surprise, Liam pulled the trigger. Before doing it, he managed to say, “I’m a dead man walking,” referencing his unfortunate diagnosis, and shot Luna in the stomach.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

Both of them were left on the floor until Finn arrived. They were rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery, but since a spoiler suggests only one survives, most signs are pointing to Luna being the one who doesn’t make it. If that’s true, it’ll no doubt cause a major rift between Steffy and Finn.

Article continues below advertisement

But here’s where things get confusing. According to YouTuber Tee’s Take, some of the script pages Katherine Kelly Lang posted for shows filming in September still include both Liam and Luna in the cast. The soap opera source She Knows also claimed Liam doesn’t die, and that his tumor might not even be inoperable. So even if both characters appear in upcoming episodes, Luna’s return could be through ghost scenes or flashbacks.

Some folks think Liam’s diagnosis isn’t as bad as it’s made out to be.