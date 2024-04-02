Home > Television Thomas Left 'The Bold and the Beautiful' — but Is He Coming Back? Hope (Annika Noelle) isn't as hot for Thomas as he is for her. By Melissa Willets Apr. 2 2024, Published 11:46 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Well, as fans know, Thomas's complicated love story with Hope Logan is a driving reason behind the character's decision to leave Forrester Creations in the rear view. Read on for the full story of why Thomas is leaving, as well as whether the move is temporary — or for good.

So, why did Thomas leave 'The Bold and the Beautiful' if he's so in love with Hope?

Hope (Annika Noelle) isn't as hot for Thomas as he is for her, and so, after he proposed to her once again, he finally reached his pain limit — and told her he has to get some space. As he said to Hope, "I would have loved you the rest of my life, but it is too painful, the back and forth. And that's why I am leaving you today."

Thomas is going far away, too — to Paris, to be exact. There, he hopes to build a new life with his son Douglas. So, is Thomas leaving The Bold and the Beautiful forever? And is there a pretty important reason why he would want to come back after having his heart broken one too many times?

Wait, is Hope pregnant?

Spoilers suggest that one possible storyline could see Hope pregnant with Thomas's baby, which would of course potentially drive them back together in the near future.

And while that rumor is unconfirmed, other sources say that there's no way that Thomas and Hope are actually over. So, no matter how or why Hope comes to her senses — even if it's to help raise Douglas — a reunion will likely happen, with Paris being a likely setting, during May sweeps.

So, is Thomas coming back to 'The Bold and the Beautiful'?

It seems that there is no doubt that Thomas will return to the daytime soap. By all indications, his departure from the show is only temporary, and his character will very likely reunite with Hope.

That doesn't mean that fans aren't devastated by the latest development, with one venting on Instagram, "None of this makes any sense. Why would you blow up this fantastic couple in this way? I only watch for Thope."

Other fans were on board with Thomas finally standing up for himself, and as one person opined, "Hope has been leading Thomas on. She knows he is obsessed with her and she loves that."