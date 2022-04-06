Finn Was Accidentally Shot in a Recent Episode of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' — Is He Gone for Good?By Leila Kozma
Apr. 6 2022, Published 9:20 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.
A fan-favorite character on the primetime soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, recently met his untimely demise.
Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), the physician with handsome looks and plenty of charisma, performed his last act of altruism in a recent episode by taking a bullet to protect his wife, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). What went down? Is Finn really leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, and if so, why?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans aren't about to catch a break.
The Bold and the Beautiful's episode airing on Friday, April 1, 2022, had several shocking twists in store. Finn's mother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown Pelzer), picked up her trusty gun — perhaps the same one she previously used to threaten Steffy's mother, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) — to attack Steffy.
A quick who's-who: Finn is Sheila's son, Steffy is Finn's doting wife and the mother of his son, Hayes, and Sheila is pure evil.
The Bold and the Beautiful fans staunchly refused to acknowledge the crushing reality of Finn having been murdered by his Medea-esque mom. Despite the social media frenzy, the creators of the show marched ahead with the original plans, seemingly confirming that there's no resurrection for Finn on the horizon.
The Bold and the Beautiful's next episode, airing on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, seemingly confirmed fans' worst fears — teasing details about Finn's upcoming funeral. Do zombies exist in The Bold and the Beautiful universe? Asking for a friend.
"They killed off Finn on Bold and the Beautiful … wrong move. Seriously, wrong move. I never get mad at my soaps, but seldomly, and this is one of my times I'm pissed as f--k. They could’ve replaced him, put him in a coma. Don't bring back the love triangle … we don’t want it," tweeted @Sabbylepew.
"Sheila took Steffy's happiness away! She took Hayes' father away! She took Steffy's husband away! I hate this storyline. Why did Bold and the Beautiful have to do this? Couldn’t they send Finn off alive? Finn was such a good man," tweeted @nmkx1x.
Tanner Novlan, the actor portraying Finn on 'The Bold and the Beautiful,' has yet to address the latest developments on social media.
Tanner Novlan joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful in 2020, the same year he started portraying Gregory Manes' character on Roswell, New Mexico. A mightily talented actor, Tanner has worked on TV shows like Modern Family, Letterkenny, and Mohawk Girls over the years.
Tanner and his wife of six years, Kayla Ewell, announced that they were expecting their second baby, a boy, by sharing a swoon-worthy Instagram post on Feb. 24. Tanner could have decided to step down from his role on The Bold and the Beautiful to look after the newborn.
The exact reasons behind the (supposed) decision have not yet been revealed. What's more, the creators of Bold and the Beautiful have yet to address how the changes in Finn's storyline may affect Tanner's career on the show long-term.
Hold tight, fans! Further details about Finn's future will likely be unveiled in forthcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful. The show airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.