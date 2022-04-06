Finn Was Accidentally Shot in a Recent Episode of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' — Is He Gone for Good?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.

A fan-favorite character on the primetime soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, recently met his untimely demise.

Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), the physician with handsome looks and plenty of charisma, performed his last act of altruism in a recent episode by taking a bullet to protect his wife, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). What went down? Is Finn really leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, and if so, why?