Is Kimberlin Brown Really Leaving 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Now That Sheila's Dead? "I just wish that no one was taking Sheila down." Kimberlin continued, "But I've had a good run at it, so I'm one of the lucky ones."

Actor Kimberlin Brown has been a staple on The Bold and the Beautiful ever since 1992, and for over 1,100 episodes of the beloved soap opera. As fans know, she plays the evil and conniving Sheila Carter, who has gotten away with far too much, for far too long.

But Sheila finally meets her end at the hands of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). And although at first it seemed as if Steffy was going down after Sheila stalked her in the dark, it was the latter who eventually died in cold blood. Dramatic? Yes. Shocking? Yes. But is Kimberlin Brown really leaving The Bold and the Beautiful after all this time? And, um, is Sheila really, truly dead? Read on for details.

So, is Kimberlin Brown leaving 'The Bold and the Beautiful'?

When Steffy finally stabs her stalker and longtime tormentor, Sheila, fans are left wondering if the character is really dead — because it's a soap opera after all, and anything can happen.

After all, what's The Bold and the Beautiful without Sheila and Kimberlin? As one fan put in on the actor's Instagram as rumors swirled that the actor's run on the soap had come to an end, "Sheila makes the show exciting. Kimberlin you're awesome!"

But as Kimberlin confirmed to TV Insider, "I just wish that no one was taking Sheila down." She called the show "my happy place where I have been so blessed to be for over 35 years." The soap mainstay added, "But I’ve had a good run at it, so I’m one of the lucky ones."

That said, Kimberlin admitted, “It’s a tough place for me to be in right now; I’m not going to lie about this. I guess if anyone were going to take Sheila down, I’m happy it’s Steffy.”

So, is Sheila really dead on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'?

Judging by Kimberlin's comments about her time on the show, it seems that sadly for her biggest fans, Sheila's character really is dead on The Bold and the Beautiful.

But, as Soaps points out, "Sheila’s died a lot over the years. There was a fire, a cave-in, a near-poisoning and being shot by Lauren," to name a few.

Now, Sheila is dead and Bold and the Beautiful actor, Kimberlin Brown is leaving Bold and the Beautiful and she is not coming back to Bold and the Beautiful and because her character killed off and I love Kimberlin Brown so much 🩷 #BoldandtheBeautiful — Samantha Casnellie 🩷💜💚💛🩵 (@SamanthaCasnel8) February 26, 2024

So the truth is, we'll have to keep watching to find out if somehow, some way, Sheila claws her way back onto the show. Until then, fans are low key devastated about the loss of the character.

"Please don't go. We started watching again when you came back!!!" one fan wrote on Instagram. "You’ve been such a blessing to this soap. Loved all the Shelia crazy," another fan commented.