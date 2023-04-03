Home > Television Source: Getty Images Fans Believe Kimberlin Brown Pelzer May Leave 'The Bold and the Beautiful' — Is It True? By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 3 2023, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

In the world of the CBS hit soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown Pelzer) has been rightfully minted a villain. Over her 30-plus years on the show, Sheila has been a menace to the Forrester family. Despite being the new Forrester matriarch, Sheila has butted heads with just about everyone in the family— including her daughter-in-law Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). With that in mind, Sheila’s antics have made for great TV and an intriguing storyline.

Now that Sheila has found herself dealing with health issues, fans are wondering if this is the beginning of the end for Sheila on Bold and the Beautiful. So, will Kimberlin Brown Pelzer leave Bold and the Beautiful? Here’s everything that we know.

Kimberlin Brown Pelzer will not be leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ anytime soon.

Although Kimberlin’s character is going through a rough time with her health, we don’t think fans have anything to worry about. In an impromptu Q&A session on Instagram Stories (via Soaps), Sheila gave fans some insight into the status of her character.

And while Kimberlin couldn’t give fans a concrete answer about whether or not she’s currently shooting, she did share that she “signed a long-term deal” and is currently under contract. “But our contracts are written so that the show has an option on us — I believe — every three to six months,” Kimberlin said via the outlet.

Interestingly, Kimberlin did say that she doesn’t know “where the storyline is going, but it should be exciting!” Kimberlin went on to share that she hopes to stay on the show for as long as possible.

“Hopefully I’ll be on The Bold and the Beautiful for a long time to come,” Kimberlin said. “If they put me on a back burner for a while due to circumstances, I’d love to stay within the CBS family.”

What happened to Sheila on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful?’

Sheila is going through the ringer on The Bold and the Beautiful. In a recent episode, Sheila was on the run from the FBI and the L.A. police. Sheila is looking at a hefty prison sentence after the authorities obtained a confession on first-degree murder charges.

