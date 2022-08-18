Soap Opera Star Rena Sofer Is Exiting 'The Bold and the Beautiful' After 9 Years
It's tempting for some to write off soap operas and the actors in them as dramatic, over the top, and even frivolous at times. What most don't know is that acting in a soap opera is some of the most difficult work an actor can take on in their career. On average, a movie will shoot roughly three to five script pages per day. A soap opera usually knocks out 15 to 20.
Memorizing lines is paramount to soap opera acting. Being on a soap opera is more like acting boot camp than anything else. Once you've done a soap, you can do anything. You can even leave the soap opera, which is what Rena Sofer is about to do. It was recently announced she'll be exiting The Bold and the Beautiful after nine years. Why is she leaving? Here's what we know.
Why is Rena Sofer leaving 'The Bold and the Beautiful'?
In an Instagram post dated Aug. 5, Rena posted a picture of several bouquets of flowers alongside a card signed by more than a few people which simply read, "We Love You!" Along with it, she cryptically wrote, "August 5, 2022, was a very big day for me. More to come..." Fans immediately began speculating that Rena's time on The Bold and the Beautiful was coming to an end.
A mere 12 days later, on Aug. 17, Rena confirmed the news of her departure in a bittersweet Instagram post confirming that Aug. 5 was, in fact, her last day on the show. In an exclusive interview with Soap Opera Digest, which will be available in full on Friday, Aug. 19, Rena went into more detail about why she felt it was time to move on.
"Now is my time to see what’s out there for me," Rena shared with the outlet via an excerpt from the interview. "I had already decided this was going to be my last contract, but when they finished the story of Quinn and Carter coming together, it seemed like the right time."
While fans are supportive of Rena's decision, it doesn't make it any less disappointing. "You will be missed. Thank you for all the 'Quinn years' and I wish you the best in all that you do," wrote one user.
Rena's costars also expressed their joy and sadness in the comments of her Instagram announcement. "My everything," wrote Annika Noelle (Hope Logan) with a heart emoji. Krista Allen, who plays Dr. Taylor Hayes, said, "I love you, you wonderfully creative, beautiful soul. I wish you all the freedom and happiness in this next chapter of LIFE! See you in the real world soon."
Speaking of the real world, what's next for Rena? Many viewers are hoping she'll return to General Hospital, where she played Lois Marie Cerullo for four years from 1993 to 1997.
Rena Sofer has a custom ceramics business.
We almost missed the part of Rena's heartbreaking Instagram post where she shouted out her "pottery career." According to the Rena Sofer Ceramics website, this artistic journey is Rena's "second act." Her mission statement tells a story of a woman who found a new version of herself during a time of despair.
"In 2016, I was going through a very difficult time in my life. I felt lost, afraid, and alone, and I knew I had to redirect those feelings into something productive," wrote Rena.
A need to maintain her mental health led Rena to classes at a local art studio where she learned to work with clay. This allowed her to find her voice in a new way. We wish Rena luck on her second act!