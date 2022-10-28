This Longtime Cast Member Is Returning to 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Years After His Exit

In the three and a half decades since The Bold and the Beautiful first premiered on CBS, viewers have watched several leading characters come and go — including but not limited to longtime cast member Patrick Duffy.

Stephen Logan was initially played by Robert Pine, who left the series in 2001. Later, Patrick took up the mantle. The actor appeared on the show for several years until he made his exit. But what happened to Patrick's character when he left?

PEOPLE announced that the actor is slated to return for two episodes in November and we all need a refresher!