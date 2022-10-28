This Longtime Cast Member Is Returning to 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Years After His Exit
In the three and a half decades since The Bold and the Beautiful first premiered on CBS, viewers have watched several leading characters come and go — including but not limited to longtime cast member Patrick Duffy.
Stephen Logan was initially played by Robert Pine, who left the series in 2001. Later, Patrick took up the mantle. The actor appeared on the show for several years until he made his exit. But what happened to Patrick's character when he left?
PEOPLE announced that the actor is slated to return for two episodes in November and we all need a refresher!
What happened to Stephen Logan on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’? Patrick Duffy returns!
Stephen’s history in past seasons of The Bold and the Beautiful is complicated, to say the least. He shared four children with the now-deceased Beth Logan. Since then, he’s moved on.
Following Beth’s death, Stephen eventually found love with Pam, the sister of his enemy Stephanie Forrester. When we last saw him, Stephen and Pam were engaged to be married. However, there was more than one objection to their union.
Along with Stephen’s daughter, Donna (the one Pam previously tried to bust a cap in), Stephanie also refused to accept their relationship. However, in a surprise turn of events, she gave them her blessing.
Despite this fact, they didn’t live happily ever after. Later, viewers learned that Stephen and Pam had broken off their engagement. The last we heard of him, he was suffering from a mysterious ailment.
Luckily, we’ll have the opportunity to learn what the family patriarch has been up to soon. On Nov. 23 and Nov. 28, Patrick will reprise his role on the soap opera. Joining him is his real-life wife, Linda Purl.
Meet Patrick Duffy’s wife, ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ guest star Linda Purl!
In addition to a cameo from Patrick, upcoming episodes will also feature an appearance from his on- and offscreen love interest, Linda. Although details about her character on The Bold and the Beautiful have yet to be revealed, reports confirm that she'll star as Stephen’s current girlfriend.
However, no storyline can be as magical as the love story Patrick and Linda wrote in real life.
After Patrick’s wife of more than 40 years died in 2017, he and Linda reconnected by way of a mutual friend. The two communicated by phone for some time before Patrick showed up on Linda’s doorstep.
“I loaded up my car and drove 20 hours and ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real. We haven't been apart since,” he previously told PEOPLE.
Episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.