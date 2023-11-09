Home > Entertainment 'The Young and the Restless' Teases Chance's Fate—Will He Survive? CBS soap 'The Young and the Restless' has fans nervous for Conner Floyd's Chance Chancellor—find out what happened to Chance and what could come next. By Brittany Frederick Nov. 8 2023, Published 9:56 p.m. ET Source: CBS Chance (Conner Floyd) in CBS' 'The Young and the Restless.'

The Gist: Chance Chancellor was shot in the latest episode.

It's unclear if the character will survive.

It is also possible they will recast.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for the Nov. 8, 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless. Soap operas are always putting characters in mortal danger—and the latest victim is The Young and the Restless' Chance Chancellor. In the Nov. 8, 2023 episode of the CBS drama, it was revealed that Conner Floyd's protagonist had been shot...leaving fans wondering if Chance is about to go through another recasting or be killed off the series altogether. But what led up to this big reveal?

Near the end of the Nov. 8 episode, Sharon Rosales was on the phone talking about getting to the hospital, after which she broke the news that "Chance has been shot." There was immediately transitioned to the hospital, where it was revealed Chance had been shot in the chest —but the series didn't mention how he'd been wounded or what his prognosis was. All that was said was that doctors were "waiting on imaging" to see the extent of his injuries, leaving his loved ones (and viewers) in suspense.

Source: CBS Chance (Conner Floyd) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) in CBS' 'The Young and the Restless.'

Is Chance leaving 'The Young and the Restless'?

Despite the emotional conclusion of Nina Webster crying beside an unconscious Chance's hospital bed, The Young and the Restless may not be getting rid of Genoa City's stalwart Chief of Police. Multiple TV spoiler websites have reported that Chance's shooting is merely an inciting event to kick off storylines for many of the characters around him. The shooting would appear to be the "unexpected event" that Soap Opera Digest said would keep Nina in Genoa City.

Furthermore, Chance's life-threatening situation prompts both Sharon and Summer Newman to fully realize their romantic feelings for him, setting the stage for a Summer / Chance / Sharon love triangle. With that in mind, it's obviously tremendously unlikely that The Young and the Restless is killing Chance... so viewers can breathe easy in that respect. There's no word on how long he might be hospitalized, though.

Source: CBS / YouTube Chance (Conner Floyd) insists he's fine in a scene from 'The Young & the Restless.'

Chance has had a roller-coaster ride on 'The Young and The Restless.'

Another commonality of soap opera characters is their complicated histories, and Chance has definitely had some twisty backstory, both on and off-screen. The character was introduced in 1988 and originally lasted until 2001, with actors like Thomas Dekker (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) and Penn Badgley (YOU, Gossip Girl) inhabiting the role. Chance was reintroduced from 2009-2011, and returned to Y&R again in 2019.

In 2021, viewers were stunned when Chance's then-portrayer Donny Boaz revealed he was leaving the show—and that it wasn't his choice. "I am not angry or bitter. I am sad," the actor wrote on Instagram. "I invested a year of my life into a storyline and didn't get to see it through." The role of Chance was recast with Conner Floyd, and before audiences worry too much, there's also no indication that Chance being shot is an explanation for Conner leaving the show.