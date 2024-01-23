Home > Television Liam Is Still on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ — For Now, at Least Liam has been largely absent from ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ recently, but reports of Scott Clifton’s exit seem greatly exaggerated. By Dan Clarendon Jan. 23 2024, Published 5:06 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Scott Clifton has been a star of The Bold and the Beautiful since 2010, and he doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, despite recent rumors about him vacating the role of Liam Spencer.

On X, one fan wondered whether Scott’s rumored exit was the reason for Liam’s unsavory actions of late. “Like, why do they want us to hate Liam more than most already do? Is Scott Clifton leaving?” that fan wrote. Shortly thereafter, another fan tweeted that it would be “a disaster” if Scott left the show. Well, it seems we have good news. Read on, B&B fans.

Recent rumors had it that Liam and actor Scott Clifton was leaving the ‘Bold and the Beautiful’

In July 2023, social media rumors claimed that Scott was leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, as Soap Opera Spy reported at the time. “The odds of the writers killing [Liam] off permanently are slim to none,” Soap Opera Spy’s Amanda Austin observed. “But when you [consider] how bleak Liam’s love life looks right now, it would make sense for him to leave town for a while and get a change of scenery.”

Source: CBS

By December 2023, Liam had been off the show for weeks.

In a December 2023 YouTube video, Belynda Soap Dirt reported that Liam had been “missing in action” on The Bold and the Beautiful for years. But Belynda also had some theories for Liam’s absence. For one, she thought that Liam was “off screen, licking his wounds because he got a double hit to the ego” via “back-to-back rejections” from Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

Second, as Belynda pointed out, The Bold and the Beautiful is a 30-minute soap opera with just 17 minutes of story in each episode after commercials. “That means they can really only play one or two storylines at once — really a max of about two,” she said.

Scott Clifton, however, is still a cast member.

In heartening news for B&B fans, though, Scott is still listed as a cast member on CBS’ cast webpage for the soap opera. Even better, Liam popped up in recent B&B episodes. On the Jan. 11 episode, for example, he learned that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had proposed to Hope, according to a Soaps.com recap. And in the following day’s installment, Liam told Hope she wasn’t safe with Thomas, saying her beau had secrets coming to light. “They are out there, and they are coming,” he warned.

Fans got to see one unaired clip with Liam and Hope, at least.

Liam would have had a bit more screen time lately if The Bold and the Beautiful Liam–Hope scene that fans scooped off the cutting room floor and circulated it on social media in January 2024.

Here’s that particular part of the clip. Is this what they mean by having someone gagged? Hope had Liam gagged in this scene 😂… #Thope (Credit: @SweetDee85) https://t.co/SswDqBymqH pic.twitter.com/NCVBoEEYI8 — Angela (@AngelaQueensNY1) January 15, 2024

In the scene, Hope tells Liam that she wants them to get back to a friendly relationship with one another. “I would just like us to get to a place where we can get past all the hurt that we have caused each other, all the things that can’t be undone, and just move on,” she says. “Well, I think you’ve been managing that,” he replies, snidely.