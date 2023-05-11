Home > Television Source: CBS What Happened to Flo on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'? Will Fans Ever See Her Again? Fans are wondering what happened to Flo on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'. Her character's storyline seemingly disappeared, but will she be back? By Melissa Willets May 11 2023, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Actress Katrina Bowden played Florence "Flo" Fulton on The Bold and the Beautiful from 2019 to 2022. After a series of plot twists including an illegal adoption and a new love interest, her character was basically shoved into the background on the show. So what happened to Flo on The Bold and the Beautiful? Is she coming back to the daytime soap anytime soon? Or has Katrina moved on to other projects? Read on for details!

What happened to Flo on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' may have a lot to do with Katrina Bowden's schedule.

Following a 225-episode streak on The Bold and the Beautiful, Flo started going on out-of-town trips and fans haven't seen her on screen since 2022. But there's hope for viewers who want to see more of Katrina and Denise Richards, who plays the character's mom Shauna. Producer Brad Bell said, "In my mind, Shauna and Flo are 'out there.' I think the world of both actresses, and I'd love to plug them in ... if they're available."

Indeed, Katrina has been busy, filming The Most Colorful Time of the Year, a TV movie that came out in 2022, and taking part in the podcast series How to Win Friends and Disappear People. She also has several projects in the works, including another holiday movie, A Christmas in New Hope.

Denise Richards is also in high demand.

As fans know, Denise previously appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and announced in April of 2023 that she plans to return. “I have filmed some episodes,” the actress told Variety. "And it’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”

It turns out that Denise filmed for the show when she was on hand to support her cast-mate Garcelle Beauvais. “This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment. I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life," she explained.

Denise also has several upcoming projects that could keep her away from The Bold and the Beautiful. We don't know if Katrina or Denise will come back to their roles as Flo and Shauna respectively. Back in September of 2022, it was reported that Shauna might return, but since then, there hasn't been any concrete news to support a full-fledged storyline that would incorporate the mother and daughter.

Until we know more, let's just say that fans are upset, with some taking to Twitter to express their anger over Flo and Shauna being missing in action.

This isn't the Bold and the Beautiful anymore. It's ' The Logans' What happened to all the other characters? No one has a storyline anymore. It's beyond ridiculous. Donna? Katie? Wyatt? Quinn? Shauna? Flo? All gone? — MarLa (@WillowB99) April 5, 2022