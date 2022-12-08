Hallmark's Bonkers Holiday Flick 'The Most Colorful Time of the Year' Was Filmed up North

"Ryan is an elementary school teacher, who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays," the film's official synopsis reads. We can't make this stuff up.

The festive optometry-themed film (go on, let out a giggle) stars Katrina Bowden (Nurse 3-D) and Christopher Russell (Warming Up to You) as Michelle and Ryan.