Hallmark's Bonkers Holiday Flick 'The Most Colorful Time of the Year' Was Filmed up North
Though the quintessential holiday film genre has seen a slew of bizarre plots over the years — e.g. The Grinch, Gremlins (yes, it's a Christmas movie), and Anna and the Apocalypse — we're just going to be frank with you; there's no way to prepare you for the premise of Hallmark's newest holiday flick. It may not be as freaky as our aforementioned examples, but The Most Colorful Time of the Year will surely take you on a wildly cheesy ride.
"Ryan is an elementary school teacher, who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays," the film's official synopsis reads. We can't make this stuff up.
The festive optometry-themed film (go on, let out a giggle) stars Katrina Bowden (Nurse 3-D) and Christopher Russell (Warming Up to You) as Michelle and Ryan.
And though the film is seemingly set in a mystical world where the quality of one's eyesight is connected to their love life, we're here to talk real-life filming locations.
Where was 'The Most Colorful Time of the Year' filmed?
Per the Ottawa Citizen, The Most Colorful Time of the Year is just one of 16 2022 holiday films shot in Ottawa. Lifetime's Well Suited for Christmas and Reindeer Games Homecoming, and Hallmark's Holiday Heritage and ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas were all filmed in Ottawa, which sits in the southern region of Ontario.
In an interview with Digital Journal, Christopher Russell relayed that they shot the movie in August 2022.
According to the Ottawa Film Office, said 16 films "contributed $28.5 million to Ottawa’s economy, employed hundreds of locals," and, of course, showcased the Canadian capital's ethereal countryside and stunning Victorian architecture.
"Combined with 14 additional feature-length films and over 14 TV series that also shot in the area, the live-action production sector has generated over $57 million to-date for the local economy in 2022."
More specifically, Ottawa Tourism detailed that the famous ByWard Market — aka the city's top tourist attraction — was utilized for The Most Colorful Time of the Year. Covering "roughly four blocks square," the attraction is known for its museums, cafés, gourmet food shops, boutiques, galleries, restaurants, pubs, and salons.
St. Matthew’s Anglican Church at 217 First Ave. (located in the neighborhood of Glebe), Mati restaurant (known for its Mediterranean seafood dishes) at 428 Preston St., and Avenue North Realty Inc. at 482 Preston St., also acted as filming locations.
The Most Colorful Time of the Year premieres on Friday, Dec. 8, 2022 on the Hallmark Channel.