A Fitness Coach Gets a New Start Back Home in 'Fit For Christmas'

The wholesome slice-of-life drama releases December 4 and is the first movie Kloots has ever starred in. If you enjoy feel-good Hallmark Christmas movies, this is the same style but aired on CBS. The story is simple and the pattern is tried and true. But you're not really looking for an art film when watching a movie like this. It does exactly what it's supposed to. It creates that warm fuzzy Christmas feeling. Perfect for putting on in the background or having a lazy day cozy movie marathon.