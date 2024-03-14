Distractify
'General Hospital' Star Robyn Bernard Died Mysteriously at Age 64 — What Happened?

Robyn Bernard played Terri Brock on 'General Hospital' in the 1980s and 1990s. Since the early 2000s, she led a private life away from the spotlight.

Mar. 14 2024, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

Fans of the long-running soap opera General Hospital likely remember actor Robyn Bernard, who played Terri Brock in the 1980s and 1990s.

The 64-year-old actor has died under mysterious circumstances, leaving many questions unanswered.

Here's what we know about Robyn's cause of death at this time, including when authorities may know more and what the former soap star was doing at the time of her death.

What was Robyn Bernard's cause of death?

According to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the former General Hospital star died on March 12, 2024. Her body was found in an open field in San Jacinto, Calif.

Of course, it's reasonable to think that Robyn may have been harmed, but a source told People that foul play isn't suspected at this time.

What's more, it may take some time for an autopsy to determine if Robyn, whose last known professional role was in 2002, had any drugs or alcohol in her system at her time of death.

Since the early 2000s, Robyn led a private life away from the spotlight. Not much is known about exactly what she may have been doing leading up to her untimely death.

Fans are reacting to the soap opera legend's death.

While fans await news about Robyn Bernard's cause of death, they are taking to social media to share their favorite memories of the actor from her General Hospital days.

"My prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Robyn Bernard," one fan tweeted, with other tributes pouring in on the platform.

"It’s devastating to hear of the passing of Robyn Bernard who was in General Hospital. Such sad news sending condolences to her family and friends. RIP Robyn Bernard," lamented someone else.

We join Robyn's many fans who are mourning her death and send our heartfelt condolences to her friends, former colleagues, and family during this very difficult time.

